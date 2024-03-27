Sungold is the Arlo Williamsburg's splashy new restaurant

Some of the best eateries in New York just happen to be hotel restaurants—a major plus for you visitors—and the city just got yet another great option with Sungold, the new all-day restaurant at the Arlo Williamsburg in Brooklyn.

For the menu, chef Michael King (Ace Hotel Brooklyn) has tapped into his own Italian-American heritage and a love for local, seasonal cooking—the restaurant takes its name from the toque's favorite tomato at the Union Square Green Market—with wood-fired pizzas, house-made pastas and small plates.

“I have opened many restaurants in my career, but this is the first time that my style of cooking has been the genesis of the concept. Starting with the Italian and Mediterranean flavors I have always loved, my team and I have sought to create a collection of dishes that are approachable, vivid, and satisfying," King said in a press release. "The hope is that every table is shared—I want guests to really have fun with one another. The menu is light, with the idea that a lot of food can come to the table without anyone feeling overwhelmed."

Among those plates are the Coperta ($26), sheets of egg pasta layered with an amaro-splashed pork ragu and finished with a hazelnut gremolata and a cheesy snowing of Piave Vecchio; Smoked Sunchokes ($18) tossed with pistachios, citrus and a tangy brown-butter labneh; and line cook-inspired burger ($26), upgraded with premium Angus beef, house-made American cheese, crunchy shoestring onions and a local pickle mayo. That wood oven fires up pizzas like the Christo’s Seven Star ($22), a pepperoni-bacon pie named for King's favorite childhood pizzeria, as well as meaty mains like a 22-ounce grass-fed ribeye ($95), served with hollandaise.

The drinks menu features craft cocktails like the Joker's Wild (butterfly pea-infused Casamigos tequila with Fever Tree ginger syrup and lime juice) and the Smoked Swine Ol’ Fashion (WhistlePig six-year rye, WhistlePig maple syrup, black sesame and coffee bitters), along with wine and beer. And if you drop by during "Lucky Hour," the Arlo's version of happy hour on weekdays from 4pm to 6pm, you can enjoy an espresso martini, French fries and a fortune cookie offering the chance to win a complimentary stay at the Arlo Williamsburg, all for $15. Cheers to that!

Check out some of the menu items, as well as the 60-seat dining room, below:

