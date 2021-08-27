New York
McCarren Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Julie Holder

The best Williamsburg hotels

From ultra-swanky scenes to New York City hostels with bragging rights, these are the best hotels in Williamsburg

Written by
Danielle Goldstein
&
Kelly Lewis
Even if you’re staying in the best Williamsburg hotels, chances are, sleeping isn’t your highest priority. This artsy, vibrant, 24/7 neighborhood is known for its dizzying array of stimuli. From the trendsetting restaurants to the legendary nightlife, you can always find a cozy corner to sip cocktails or go out clubbing until the wee hours. And Williamsburg is often the place of choice for the hottest inner-city happenings, so check our NYC events calendar as something epic is usually going down in the ’Burg. That said, when you finally decide to get some rest, these hotels and B&Bs are here for you.

Best Williamsburg hotels

McCarren Hotel & Pool

1. McCarren Hotel & Pool

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Williamsburg
  • price 3 of 4

Just blocks from the subway and ferries, this hotel offers abundant views of McCarren Park through the glass-walled facade. The lobby interior oozes retro cool, almost to the point of Mad Men levels, with bright colors and bold patterns. The rooms are more modern and subdued with dark wood and make great use of some of the more limited floor plans. Up on the roof you’ll find the open air cocktail bar Talk Story, which offers fab views of Manhattan and a tropical, island-style menu. The rooftop also boasts one of New York’s largest heated pools, open seasonally. Bike rentals, free wifi, and on-site parking for a fee round out the additional amenities.

Wythe Hotel
Photograph: Matthew Williams

2. Wythe Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Williamsburg
  • price 3 of 4

Bask in the spotlight of Williamsburg at the Wythe Hotel, which is smack-dab in the center of the action. In true Brooklyn style, The Wythe occupies a refurbished factory a block from the waterfront, meaning you’ll get epic views of Manhattan from here. Rooms vary from plush lofts to more intimate bunk bed-style rooms, but all retain that in-vogue industrial chic design, with exposed brick and the pine rafters in their 13-foot ceilings. Plus, the floors are heated concrete. Every room features surround sound that can be controlled with your cell phone, and free wifi to boot. The Wythe offers a French restaurant called Le Crocodile, as well as Bar Blondeau on the roof. The hotel is minutes from the Brooklyn Flea, less than half a mile from the nearest subway station, and just down the street from neighborhood staples Brooklyn Bowl and the Brooklyn Brewery. A true New Yorker walks for their exercise, but if you need a little more, a stay at the Wythe also earns you free admission to the Brooklyn Athletic Club.

The William Vale Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy The William Vale Hotel

3. The William Vale Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels

This upscale waterfront destination has held a role in redefining the Williamsburg skyline. Towering over the neighborhood, the new hotel offers incredible views of Manhattan and the Williamsburg Bridges. Perched atop the 22nd story is a rooftop bar, the Westlight. But the bar isn’t the only place to find a great view here. Several of the room floor plans have spacious balconies, making even the smaller abodes feel open and alive. Room service is available and, if you spring for a suite with a hot tub, entirely irresistable. You’ll also find New York’s largest outdoor pool here, as well as the Mister Dips burger joint housed in an Airstream trailer and the Southern Italian Leuca restaurant.

The Condor Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy The Condor Hotel

4. The Condor Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Bedford-Stuyvesant
  • price 2 of 4

Modern, hip and located close to major rail lines, this hotel is great for both business and leisure travellers alike who want a Williamsburg address without the traffic and noise. All rooms at The Condor feature kitchenettes with microwaves, coffeemakers and refrigerators. Upgrading to one of their suites adds living and dining space, making the available extended stay options very attractive. Complimentary wifi and a garden patio make for a lovely office-away-from-the-office, and the free breakfast and regularly restocked refreshments in your room will make you feel right at home.

Urban Cowboy B&B
Photograph: Courtesy Urban Cowboy

5. Urban Cowboy B&B

  • Hotels
  • B&Bs
  • Williamsburg
  • price 2 of 4

Urban Cowboy B&B is currently open for photo shoots only.

Once you've layed eyes upon the Urban Cowboy, you'll be entirely unsurprised to discover they have a sister B&B in Nashville. An unassuming red door set into a wall of wood panels, with a horseshoe above it, beckons you from the street. Inside you'll be met with exposed brick, plush Native American style furnishings, animal skulls, dreamcatchers and a wood-burning stove. It's more of a cabin in the forest than a New York townhouse. Stay in one of five impeccably styled rooms – a Master Suite, Dreamcatcher or the Shoot House annex – each with access to the free wifi, breakfast and jacuzzi in the yard.

BKLYN House

6. BKLYN House

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Bushwick
  • price 2 of 4

Located in southeast Williamsburg, BKLYN House is one of the more affordable options of the area, but doesn’t skimp on comfort and design. Its walls are festooned with murals by local artists and its guest rooms have that coveted Brooklyn loft aesthetic. Modern and minimal, the amenities are standard but well appointed. Both wifi and breakfast are on the house, and the hotel offers day passes with local fitness centers. It's ideal for the travel conscious, leaving you with dollars to spend on going out in the 'hood. And with Williamsburg’s miles of good food, drinks, art and local culture, that’s a good compromise. The hotel’s proximity to the JMZ trains also means you’re just minutes from Manhattan.

Hotel Le Jolie
Photograph: Courtesy Hotel Le Jolie

7. Hotel Le Jolie

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Williamsburg

Sure, you might be staring out at the less-than-picturesque BQE, but for the price tag and Williamsburg address, you probably won’t mind. Rooms are clean and comfortable, but the real reason why you’re here is the easy access to Manhattan and the lifestyle and nightlife that Williamsburg has to offer.

New York Moore Hostel

8. New York Moore Hostel

  • Hotels
  • Hostels
  • East Williamsburg
  • price 1 of 4

This self-proclaimed “luxury hostel” might perplex the mind at first, but its level of comfort and charm in east Williamsburg is difficult to argue with. The place is eclectic, eccentric and affordable, with private rooms and shared dorms available. Interiors vary from room to room, but you can expect to find decorative touches like velvet sofas and subway graffiti. The guest kitchen is fully stocked, and the hostel offers free coffee or tea all day, which pairs well with free wifi. The Moore is located just enough off the beaten path to keep your nights quiet, but is walking distance to buzz-worthy food and drink options.

