Just blocks from the subway and ferries, this hotel offers abundant views of McCarren Park through the glass-walled facade. The lobby interior oozes retro cool, almost to the point of Mad Men levels, with bright colors and bold patterns. The rooms are more modern and subdued with dark wood and make great use of some of the more limited floor plans. Up on the roof you’ll find the open air cocktail bar Talk Story, which offers fab views of Manhattan and a tropical, island-style menu. The rooftop also boasts one of New York’s largest heated pools, open seasonally. Bike rentals, free wifi, and on-site parking for a fee round out the additional amenities.
Even if you’re staying in the best Williamsburg hotels, chances are, sleeping isn’t your highest priority. This artsy, vibrant, 24/7 neighborhood is known for its dizzying array of stimuli. From the trendsetting restaurants to the legendary nightlife, you can always find a cozy corner to sip cocktails or go out clubbing until the wee hours. And Williamsburg is often the place of choice for the hottest inner-city happenings, so check our NYC events calendar as something epic is usually going down in the ’Burg. That said, when you finally decide to get some rest, these hotels and B&Bs are here for you.
