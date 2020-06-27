Surprise! A 1,000-foot rainbow is about to illuminate NYC’s sky for Pride

The New York skyline is about to get a lot more colorful.

We’ve had a jam-packed day of #PrideWorldwide celebrations today. Not only in New York, but in Time Out cities all over the world. (Have you been watching today’s Global Pride live stream? Honestly, we should just replace the Olympics with this every four years.) But we’ve saved the most colorful event for last.

We’re about to host a live countdown on our Instagram account starting at 9:35pm for a giant, 1,000-foot rainbow to be illuminated in the sky over the historic birthplace of Pride: The Stonewall Inn. Surprise!

The Ali Forney Center and KIND will be taking over our account for the live countdown starting at 9:35pm, which will also feature a brief history of the importance and history of Stonewall before the flip is switched on the spectacular light tribute. KIND is donating 100% of the net sales of its new KIND PRIDE Bar to the Ali Forney Center, the nation’s largest organization dedicated to helping homeless LGBTQ+ youth.



“There has never been a more critical time for Americans to remember how Pride all began,” says Alexander Roque, President and Executive Director of the Ali Forney Center. “About 90% of the homeless LGBTQ youth we serve are adolescents of color. The rights our youth have today are because of people, who looked just like them, marched. We’re proud to partner with KIND and hope we can bring more awareness during this revolutionary time.” ­



Can't make the live countdown? No problem. The rainbow lights will remain up and visible on the corner of 7th Ave and Christopher St until 5am tomorrow and will be visible from New Jersey, Brooklyn and across Manhattan.

Happy Pride!

