Sweeney Todd is serving cake instead of pies for Valentine’s Day

Instead of the worst pies in London, Sweeney Todd is serving cake for Valentine’s Day.

An immersive theater production located in the Barrow Street Theatre, the Off Broadway show invites you to sit at tables smack-dab in the middle of Mrs. Lovett’s pie shop. Actors cavort around the kitchen, hopping up on tables to sing “Johanna” or holding a razor blade to audience members' throats. It’s loads of fun!

Prior to the performance, pastry chef Bill Yosses serves pies and mash to guests brave enough to watch the bloody show on a full stomach. However, the show just announced that for the very first time, it will offer an alternate menu. Chef Yosses typically serves beef Wellington, chicken or vegetarian pie with a side of mashed potatoes and parsley sauce, but for Valentine’s Day, the menu will be updated with a little priest–wait, sorry, with cake and sparkling rosé.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, you can order cake at all eight shows from February 13 to 18. The new Angels Above Devils Below cake comes with rosé instead of the typical offerings of beer or wine, and it costs $50 for two. Chef Yosses says, “A dark chocolate devil meets a vanilla angel in this combo layer cake. The Valrhona chocolate ganache and Madagascar vanilla cream filling come together with a light raspberry glaze.”

The pink cake may seem a little out of place in the cannibalistic pie shop, sure, but if you’ve listened to “Kiss Me” you know that Sweeney Todd is basically a romantic comedy.

Tickets for the show are available through May 27 and can be found here, and food and drink ($22.50) must be purchased separately prior to the show.

Want to see the best musical theater in New York? Get tickets to upcoming Broadway shows.