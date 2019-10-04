Take a boat to an isolated lighthouse to hear the haunting score of The Lighthouse performed live

Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe get ripping drunk together and sing sea shanties in A24's stellar new film The Lighthouse (directed by Robert Eggers, the indie filmmaker who made The Witch). It's a total vision of creepiness, gorgeously lensed in black-and-white and mounted with Eggers's keen eye for folk-horror details. One of the movie's most arresting elements is its darkly voluptuous orchestral score, the work of composer Mark Korven.

And now, in one of those only-in-New-York events that hidden-destination travel companies like Atlas Obscura specialize in, you can take a (fully stocked) party bus from Williamsburg to Long Island's Port Washington, board a chartered boat (also with beer), cruise past those Great Gatsby North Shore mansions and land on Execution Rocks, where Korven's score will be performed with a spooky light show. You're going to be circling the island, hearing extremely dramatic music and witnessing history: It's the first time the historical site has given its permission to be used for a performance.

Execution Rocks—haunted? You better believe it. The Revolutionary War saw much fighting and drowning there. And The Lighthouse is haunted too (or at least haunting). The excursion takes place Saturday, October 19, during the film's opening weekend, with rain dates reserved for the days before and after. The bus leaves promptly at 5:30pm from underneath the BQE at Meeker and Union Aves. It'll set you back $165 plus processing fees, but will be worth it. Get your details and reservations right here.