Take a bunch of free workout classes during this week-long fitness festival in NYC

Falling behind on your fitness resolutions for 2018? (Same.) Don’t worry, we’re only a month into the new year and there’s still plenty of time to get back to NYC's best gyms. In fact, the return of Union Square Sweat Fest is making it even easier, especially for folks who can’t afford pricey workout classes and membership fees.

The fourth annual, week-long fitness event allows New Yorkers to try classes, gyms and partake in other health-conscious events in the Union Square. It begins February 8 and goes through February 13.

More than 20 gyms and retailers are participating, and while some of the classes and offerings cost money, many of them are free. Naturally, we’re more interested in the latter, which is why we’ve highlighted 10 of the best free fitness classes you can during this special, sweat-inducing event.

Now go and indulge in those Restaurant Week deals—you’ll work off the calories later.

Feb 9: AXLE: Rotational Force with Isaac Lacey @ Crunch Union Square

Feb 9: Hair of the Dog Dog Yoga with Joyce Want @ Crunch Union Square

Feb 9: XPOLE with Manny Amil @ Crunch Union Square

Feb 10: Rehab with Bryna Carracino @ Paragon Sports

Feb 11: Bootcamp w Kelvin Gary of Body Space Fitness @ JackRabbit

Feb 11: Bootcamp with Coach Cook @ Athleta

Feb 11: Contemporary Dance with Isadora Duncan @ McBurney YMCA

Feb 11: Tap Dance Beginner with Andrew Nemer @ McBurney YMCA

Feb 12: Alignment Flow Yoga with Hollis Lewis @ New York Health & Racquet Club

Feb 12: Zumba with Nina Black at New York Health & Racquet Club

