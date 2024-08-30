With the arrival of Labor Day weekend, we can deny it no longer—the fall season is on the horizon. The changing of the season comes chilly temps, the return of everything pumpkin and the greatest holiday of the year (according to this writer): Halloween. Set to get us in the mood, a spooky pop-up bar is rising from the dead, bringing goth, ghouls and all the scary good times.

Ushering in the spookiest season, the Black Lagoon is gearing up for a Halloween return. Described as “an immersive, creepy-as-hell cocktail experience,” the supernatural bar is popping up in bars across the U.S. and Canada, with a location landing right here in New York.

Starting October 1, the Black Lagoon will bring mixology and the macabre to Someday Bar (364 Atlantic Avenue). Last year, the Brooklyn bar held the first Krampus Cove pop-up, complete with doll heads, eerie carols and demonic drinks. All to say, they know a little something about keeping things spooky.

The brainchild of industry veterans Kelsey Ramage and Erin Hayes, the cocktail menu is scary-good. The booze-forward Memento Mori has a trio of alcohol and liqueurs, including Mezcal Union, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur and Cruzan Blackstrap Rum, shaken with cold brew and topped with Bitter Queens Chinese 5 Spice. Meanwhile, the green-hued Hex Appeal features Fords Gin, honeydew cordial, Lustau Vermut Dry, lemon juice, seltzer, saline, absinthe and chlorophyll to give it that sickening color. The non-alcoholic Blood Lust cocktail is just as complex with Giffard Sirop, miso falernum, rooibos tea, lemon juice and a topping of ginger beer.

Expect skeletons, life-sized coffins you can take a selfie in and illuminated skulls that lean occult and bizarre. Curious for more? Check out a preview of the pop-up experience sure to put you in the mood:

Photography: Black Lagoon | Front bar at the Black Lagoon pop-up