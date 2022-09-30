Take a free shuttle to see fall foliage in the Adirondacks next month

The first foliage report is out and, to the delight of New Yorkers, the state is offering free shuttles to the Adirondacks beginning this weekend in North Hudson to embrace the seasonal splendor in all of its glory.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that foliage shuttle will run this weekend on October 1 and 2, in addition to October 8, 9 and 10 from the Frontier Town Gateway to the Giant Mountain, Roaring Brook Falls, Rooster Comb trailheads and the Marcy Field parking area.

"The most beautiful fall foliage in the world is right here in our state, and New Yorkers deserve to take in the scenery in a safe and convenient way," the politician said in an official statement. "To ensure the safety of residents and visitors in the Adirondacks, New York and our many local partners are launching a new October shuttle that will help prevent congestion along crowded corridors in the High Peaks and continue to provide a quality outdoors experience this foliage season."

You can look through the exact details right here but, as a general statement, on the various dates, the shuttles will run on a loop from 7am through 7pm, each one carrying up to 20 people at once. You do not need to make a reservation as spots will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Note, though, that pets are not allowed on board.

The program is actually an expansion of the Route 73 Hiker Shutter program that kicked off back in 2021 and allowed hikers to reach their preferred trail without having to worry about finding parking nearby.

Happy fall, folks!