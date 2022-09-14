An unbe-leaf-able fall is ahead, the first foliage report says!

The first signs of fall are starting to appear with “notable color changes reported in several regions” and “spectacular seasonal colors to come,” I Love NY’s first fall foliage report of the year states. The report, released today, says muted red, orange, and yellow leaves are beginning to appear upstate over the greens of summer.

Though the report wisely doesn’t make promises about exactly what to expect on the trees this year, the state traditionally has one of the longest and most colorful foliage seasons in the country, according to the governor’s office.

Photograph: Courtesy of I Love NY | Here's the fall foliage report as of September 14, 2022.

So far, the autumnal showcase is starting in the Adirondacks, Thousand Islands-Seaway, Catskills, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Chautauqua-Allegheny, Greater Niagara, and Hudson Valley. In the rest of the state, including New York City, the leaves aren’t changing much yet.

If you want to see some fall leaves this weekend, your best bet is to head about five hours northwest of Manhattan to Old Forge in Herkimer County, where field observers expect a 30% color change this weekend in muted shades of yellow, and burgundy, along with some early shades of red.

Fall foliage reports are posted online each week with a detailed map of color change throughout New York, vantage points for viewing foliage, and suggested autumn getaways.