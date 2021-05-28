New York
Photograph: Delia Barth
Take a look around Time Out Market New York, now open in DUMBO

It’s good to be back, New York.

By
Will Gleason
Last night, we flung open the doors at Time Out Market New York, welcoming back hungry locals to dine and drink with us once again. If last night’s turnout was any indication, you’ve missed us a lot. And trust us, the feeling’s mutual!

RECOMMENDED: Explore all of the eateries at Time Out Market New York

If you didn’t make it out last night, you might want to clear your long weekend plans and join us on the DUMBO waterfront. (Yes! We'll be open on Memorial Day!) Our opening lineup includes 10 editor-curated eateries, like Wayla, FELICE Pasta Bar, Ivy Stark Mexology and more. There are multiple bars, spread out across our first floor and fifth floor spaces as well as a brand-new Love Local Brews Bar, featuring amazing beer selected from Kings County breweries. In short, you’re going to want to grab some food, grab a drink, secure a table and hang out til the sun goes down. (Pro tip: The sunset view from the fifth-floor rooftop is amazing.)

Another reason to visit this weekend? We’ve got a jam-packed lineup of live music, tastings, performances and more. (Don’t miss some truly memorable appearances by Coney Island performers.) Take a look at what’s happening below and plan your visit accordingly:

Fri 4pm–7pm Love Local Brews Bar tastings with Kings County Brewers Collective

Fri 5pm–7pm Bossa Nova stylings from Alexia Bomtempo 

Fri 7pm–10pm DJ @milkyshakedj

Sat 2–4pm Whimsical performance artists presented by Coney Island USA 

Sat 4pm–7pm Love Local Brews Bar tastings with Sixpoint Brewery

Sat 7pm–10pm DJ @moresoupplease

Sun 1–3pm Alt-country chart-topping vocalist Queen Esther

Happening all weekend: 

A weekend-long pop-up from Migrant Kitchen
A new work on view from NYC-born graffiti muralist, Hoacs
Augmented reality artwork presented by Kaleida Studio
A striking floral installation by La Catrina Flower Shop

Want to know what to expect before you head out? Take a look around Time Out Market New York, now open at 55 Water St in DUMBO. Your table’s waiting!

