Take the Rockaway Rocket to the beach this August

Going to the beach on a hot day is always a good idea, but getting there can be such a schlep. You know you've avoided the multiple bus transfers, long subway lines, expensive rideshares and never-ending group text messages to see whose car you can pack into and skipped out on prime time time on the sand.

Now, one of the best and most enjoyable (and affordable) ways to get to the Rockaways is back. The NYC Ferry's direct route Rockaway Rocket is returning on Saturday, August 12, for direct trips between Brooklyn and Rockaway beach.

The ferry leaves from the East River stop at Brooklyn Bridge Park/Pier 6 (Atlantic Avenue) and then sails directly to Rockaway, where the pier is at beach 108. The fare is $10 each way and tickets for the first weekend are for sale now on the NYC Ferry app.

The Rockaway Rocket will operate on weekends and holidays through September 4. There will be two morning departures from Brooklyn Bridge Park to Rockaway and two evening return trips back from Rockaway. The schedule is available online.

The nonstop trip takes about 51 minutes, so you'll be able to stick your toes in the sand in no time. Extra perk: The ferry is temperature controlled and there's food and beverage on board for purchase.

Once you book your ticket, you're guaranteed a spot onboard the Rockaway Rocket. Just make sure you get there early! Riders must be in the designated queue at least 10 minutes prior to boarding.

Can’t make it? A more local, frequent Rockaway ferry is also running this summer. The purple line Rockaway ferry runs daily between Rockaway, Sunset Park and Wall St / Pier 1. The route takes about an hour.

Rockaway Beach—one of New York's finest and most fun beach towns—is located on the Rockaway Peninsula in Queens, NY. While you're there, consult our list of the best places to eat in the Rockaways, featuring frozen drinks, pints, burgers, dogs, ceviche and empanadas.