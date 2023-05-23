New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The roof at Bar Marseille
Oleg MarchThe roof at Bar Marseille

The 12 best places to eat and drink around Rockaway Beach

Pair these frozen drinks, pints, burgers, dogs, ceviche and empanadas with your swimsuits, sunscreen and floppy hats.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

There’s a bunch of ways to do a beach day in NYC: You can eat a big breakfast before, pack snacks and fill a flask, turn it into a whole weekend of glamping, or plan your own tasting tour. Rockaway Beach, which opens for 2023 on Memorial Day Weekend, has options each way, and its surrounding restaurants and bars have some of the best frozen drinks, tacos and burgers of any beach in town. Here’s everywhere to eat and drink when you’re surfing and sanding in the Rockaways. 

Best Restaurants and Bars Near Rockaway Beach

Tacoway Beach
Photograph: Beth Perkins

Tacoway Beach

  • Attractions
  • Rockaways
  • price 1 of 4

The tiny, beloved seasonal destination Rockaway Taco evolved into Tacoway Beach 2015, keeping its fish, chorizo and black bean tacos in the move and adding plenty of space to sit (though it does get crowded!) along the way. The summertime-only operation opened for 2023 earlier this spring. 

Read more
Advertising
Sayra's Wine Bar
Photograph: Filip Wolak

Sayra's Wine Bar

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Rockaways
  • price 1 of 4

With a lovely wood-lined interior and a leafy garden in the back, Sayra’s is a splendid place to settle in for wine by the glass, carafe or bottle, and tapas like burrata and marinated Greek olives, plus larger plates at brunch and dinner. One of the overall best restaurants in Queens, Sayra's also hosts chef pop-ups, live music and comedy shows. 

Read more
Bungalow Bar

Bungalow Bar

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Rockaways
  • price 2 of 4

Although it’s open year-round, spring and summer are Bungalow Bar’s time to shine. It’s situated right on the water, so you can create the beach day experience without getting sand in your swimsuit, plus there’s table service for cocktails, beer, wine, and a wide-ranging menu of items like guacamole, wings, tacos, salads, sandwiches and burgers, plus plenty of seafood. 

Read more
Advertising
Connolly’s
Photograph: Virginia Rollison

Connolly’s

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Rockaways
  • price 1 of 4

This old favorite’s been frequented by everyone and their grandma since the 1920s. We’re partial to the scruffy subterranean tavern’s frigid piña coladas and vodka pink lemonades, which come in nondescript disposable cups with a cherry on top. Ownership recently changed hands, but Connolly's new operators have kept the humbly asserted "best frozens in the universe" flowing. 

Read more

Caracas Arepa Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Rockaways

Caracas Arepa Bar clocked its twelfth year by the beach when it reopened for 2023 on May 19. It's known all over the shore for its titular specialty, available in a few varieties to mix and match. This outpost also boasts all the lovely, breezy, sunshiney perks you’d expect from its ideal summertime location. 

Read more
Advertising
Rockaway Brewing Company
Zandy Mangold

Rockaway Brewing Company

  • Bars
  • Breweries
  • Rockaways
  • price 2 of 4

RBC, which has a brewery in Long Island City, too, got its start right here in the neighborhood. The taproom has seating inside and out, its own beers on tap, and a menu that has previously included fried chicken sandwiches, burgers and vegan hot dogs. 

Read more
La Cevicheria
Photograph: Andrew Doro

La Cevicheria

  • Restaurants
  • Peruvian
  • Rockaways
  • price 1 of 4

In addition to fresh ceviche, this Peruvian staple has chicken salad sandwiches, quinoa salad and empanadas. Refreshments include Inca Kola, frozen no-booze mojitos, and of course, the salty ocean breeze rolling off the boardwalk.

Read more
Advertising
Bar Marseille
Oleg March

Bar Marseille

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Rockaways

The end of 2020 was hot, hot, hot for new openings in the Rockaways, with Bar Marseille also entering the chat. Provençal-inspired menu items include moules frites, charcuterie and cheese, macarons and plenty of French wines in a seaside space fashioned after the Riviera. 

Read more
Book online

Cuisine by Claudette

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Rockaways
  • price 1 of 4

A quaint, family-run cafe and provision shop since 2012, Cuisine by Claudette is open year-round. Its lengthy menu includes all manner of espresso and coffee drinks, smoothies, bowls, falafel, shawarma and veggie pitas, grilled cheese variations and larger entrées like lemon pepper chicken and baked salmon. 

Read more
Advertising
Rippers
Photograph: Virginia Rollison

Rippers

  • Restaurants
  • Sandwich shops
  • Rockaways
  • price 1 of 4

Rippers has beach burgers of the cheese and veggie variety, fries, ice cream beer and wine, all on the boardwalk. Dine on the adjacent picnic tables or share with the seagulls back on the sand. (Please do not feed the gulls.)

Read more

Rockaway Roasters

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Rockaways

Stop by this cute cafe, where the ceiling’s lined with coffee bean bags, for a caffeine kick before you hit the waves or lounge all day. In addition to its bevy of hot and cold coffee options, Roasters has smoothies, bowls, sandwiches, pastries and sweet treats.  

Read more
Recommended

    More on Love Local

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.