The 12 best places to eat and drink around Rockaway Beach

There’s a bunch of ways to do a beach day in NYC: You can eat a big breakfast before, pack snacks and fill a flask, turn it into a whole weekend of glamping, or plan your own tasting tour. Rockaway Beach, which opens for 2023 on Memorial Day Weekend, has options each way, and its surrounding restaurants and bars have some of the best frozen drinks, tacos and burgers of any beach in town. Here’s everywhere to eat and drink when you’re surfing and sanding in the Rockaways.