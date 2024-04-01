New York taco lovers have been making pastor-related pilgrimages to Taqueria Ramírez ever since the Greenpoint joint opened back in the fall of 2021, winning over ravenous eaters and industry lists with its focused and fantastic lineup of tortillas loaded with suadero, spiced longaniza and slow-cooked tripe. And now the team is graciously expanding, with a sister restaurant set for Manhattan.

The taqueria’s owners, Giovanni Cervantes and Tania Apolinar, are taking over the former Café Cortadito space (210 East 3rd Street) for an East Village outpost set to open this summer. The latest in a wave of Brooklyn-based eateries making the Manhattan move—including The Commodore and Win Son Bakery—the new taco restaurant will spotlight carnitas, Michoacán's "little meats" tradition that features pork that's braised or simmered until it's unconscionably tender.

And just like at the original spot, Carnitas Ramírez will be a whole-animal affair where the carne is concerned. Per Eater NY, the taco selection will feature slow-simmered head, shoulder, stomach, ear and even uterus. Outside of the taco shell, you'll find other Mexican specialties such as lonche de carnitas, a tricked-out torta hailing from the country's north, and quesadillas de sesos made with pork brains.

Excitingly, you can get an early taste of the new spot today, April 1, with a Carnitas Ramírez pop-up at the recently opened East Village location of Sauced wine bar (47 Second Ave). “Yo, fam! we’re linking up with the legends Gio & Tania from @taqueria_ramirez this Monday at our new spot in Manhattan, 47 2nd Ave. They’re on the verge of dropping their own joint across the bridge, the holy grail of pork confit, @carnitasramireznyc!" the Sauced team posted on social media. The popup will feature that lonche de carnitas sandwich, made with avocado, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños and mayonesa on a griddled bun.

See how the tantalizing torta is made below and head over to Sauced's Manhattan location starting at 5pm today for a taste. The sandos are available while supplies last!