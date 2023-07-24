New York
Timeout

A bowl of ramen from Instant Noodle Factory
Photograph: courtesy of Instant Noodle Factory

Taste 88 types of instant noodles at Long Island City's new ramen restaurant

Classic tonkotsu, beef birria and kimchi cheese noodles are all on the menu.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Automation is coming for New York restaurants. To accompany Manhattan's two new sushi conveyor belt restaurants (Kaiten Zushi Nomad and Sushidelic), a new Long Island City robotic ramen shop is here.

Instant Noodle Factory offers exactly what it sounds like, instant noodles in a factory-like setting. It is, of course, a little more glam than that: The restaurant at 24-11 41st Avenue in Queens offers 88 types of instant noodles, sourced from Japan, China, Korea, Thailand, Singapore and beyond. And if those options aren’t enough, dozens of toppings help you make (literally DIY it) your own creation.

To order, guests select their desired noodles and toppings from a tablet. Premade combos (mostly under $10) include Beef Birria with Kangshifu beef, corn and jalapeños; Kimcheese with jalapeño cheddar sausage, a slice of American cheese and parmesan; and classic Tonkotsu with silky Nissin Raoh, marinated chashu, soy egg, nori and corn. Bowls can also be created from scratch with your choice of noodle, plus add-ons like fried garlic, furikake, pulled duck leg, silken tofu, Spam, shumai, gyoza, rice cakes, fried fishballs, several types of cheese and more. 

Instant Noodle Factory’s display of noodle types
Photograph: courtesy of Instant Noodle Factory

Once you pay for your selection via touchscreen, you’ll pick up a cafeteria-style tray with your noodles in a disposable bowl, plus all the add-ons. Take it over to the hot water dispensers, where an automatic pour will add water over the noodles to cook them. Diners will then stir in the broth packed and sauces and add the accouterment. 

Don't want to do the work today? Instant Noodle Factory also offers delivery and pickup, plus the option to buy packs of noodles to enjoy at a later date. 

