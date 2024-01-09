The 10 NYC neighborhoods that will be most popular in 2024

Interest rates and rent prices are still high but, alas, we all need a place to live and, especially in New York, it's all about location, which is why we're paying special attention to StreetEasy's latest survey about the neighborhoods to watch in 2024.

Defined as the areas with “the greatest increases in searches on StreetEasy among buyers and renters from 2022 to 2023,” the next most popular neighborhoods in New York span all boroughs, but overall, Queens is predicted to reign supreme given the record-breaking 2023 it just had.

In fact, it appears as if both renters and buyers started looking a bit farther away from perennially popular Manhattan to find more affordable homes that still grant access to the city.

That being said, the real estate site forecasts that Manhattan will start becoming popular among renters again as prices start dropping.

“Trendy sub-neighborhoods of ever-popular areas like Soho and the Upper East Side will take the lead in the borough,” reads the study.

Before we reveal the top 10 list, we’d like to call out Ridgewood as the number one neighborhood to watch in 2024, with a 10.7% increase in searches between 2022 and 2023. We called this neighborhood the coolest in NYC in 2022. Interestingly enough, the Queens neighborhood northeast of Bushwick now boasts a median asking rent of $3,000, which is 31% lower than what’s currently being asked for in Williamsburg ($4,400) and 8% less than the median asking in Bushwick ($3,250).

The area happens to be a lively one in terms of cultural offerings as well—restaurants, bookstores, vintage stores, bars and more call it home—which makes Ridgewood popular among college graduates specifically.

Without further ado, here are the ten NYC neighborhoods set to become most popular in 2024 according to StreetEasy:

1. Ridgewood, Queens

2. Hunters Point, Queens

3. Hudson Square, Manhattan

4. Jackson Heights, Queens

5. Sunset Park, Brooklyn

6. Kew Gardens, Queens

7. Woodside, Queens

8. Greenwood, Brooklyn

9. Flatbush, Brooklyn

10. Carnegie Hill, Manhattan