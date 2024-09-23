The 2025 Tony Awards will be held at Radio City Music Hall in June

Following a two-year, pandemic-fueled hiatus, the 78th annual Tony Awards will officially return to Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2025.

In 2023, the ceremony was held at the then recently renovated United Palace in Washington Heights, a far trek from the Theater District. The year after, in 2024, the organizers moved the event closer to home, to the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Neither one of the venues, though, offers the capacity of Radio City Music Hall, where 6,000 spectators can enjoy the show at once. Boasting 3,350 and 2,586 seats, respectively, the United Palace and Koch theaters had to reduce the number of tickets available to the general public.

Next year's awards will be the 21st to be held at Radio City Music Hall, clearly the event's preferred destination.

According to Deadline, the "Waldorf Astoria Hotel comes in second with 12 Tony ceremonies, the last of which was way back in 1962."

Although still far from a list of nominations—the awards will celebrate the 2024-2025 theater season—we can already start speculating on which new and upcoming Broadway shows will enjoy critical acclaim and which will be snubbed.

Another year, another Broadway season.