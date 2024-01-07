Seeing a show on Broadway can require some planning in advance—and sometimes a leap of faith. You can wait until the shows have opened and try to see only the very best Broadway shows, but at that point, it is harder to get tickets and good seats. So it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the shows that will be opening on Broadway down the line, be they original musicals, promising new plays or revivals of time-tested classics. Here, in order of when they start, are the productions that have been confirmed so far to begin their Broadway runs in the early months of 2024. (Shows that are rumored to be on the slate, such as The Great Gatsby and Stereophonic, will be added if and when they are formally announced.)

