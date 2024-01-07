New York
Timeout

Kyle Ramar Freeman as Lion, Nichelle Lewis as Dorothy, Phillip Johnson Richardson as Tinman and Avery Wilson as Scarecrow in The Wiz
Photograph: Courtesy Jeremy DanielThe Wiz

Upcoming Broadway shows headed to NYC

Here’s a full list of shows that will be opening on Broadway in the months ahead.

Adam Feldman
Written by
Adam Feldman
Seeing a show on Broadway can require some planning in advance—and sometimes a leap of faith. You can wait until the shows have opened and try to see only the very best Broadway shows, but at that point, it is harder to get tickets and good seats. So it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the shows that will be opening on Broadway down the line, be they original musicals, promising new plays or revivals of time-tested classics. Here, in order of when they start, are the productions that have been confirmed so far to begin their Broadway runs in the early months of 2024. (Shows that are rumored to be on the slate, such as The Great Gatsby and Stereophonic, will be added if and when they are formally announced.)

Recommended: Current and Upcoming Off Broadway Shows

Upcoming Broadway Shows

Days of Wine and Roses
Photograph: Courtesy Ahron R. Foster

Days of Wine and Roses

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown West

It's been nearly 20 years since The Light in the Piazza solidified Adam Guettel's status as one of modern musical theater's most important composers. But we haven't gotten a full new show from him since—until now. This original musical drama, adapted from JP Miller's 1958 TV movie and 1962 film about a hard-drinking couple in the 1950s, reunites Guettel with two key Piazza collaborators: book writer Craig Lucas (Prelude to a Kiss) and leading lady Kelli O'Hara, who stars opposite fellow Broadway luminary Brian d'Arcy James. Michael Greif (Rent) directs the production, which premiered last year at the Atlantic.

Doubt: A Parable
Photograph: Courtesy Alex Martinez

Doubt: A Parable

  • Theater
  • Drama
  • Midtown West

Roundabout Theatre Company's Scott Ellis directs the first Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley's Pulitzer Prize–winning 2004 drama. Stage and screen force Tyne Daly gets in the habit as Sister Mary Aloysius, the starchy principal of a Bronx Catholic school in the early 1960s; imposing Liev Schreiber costars as a well-liked priest who may—or may not—have been molesting one of the students. Zoe Kazan and Quincy Tyler Bernstine complete the cast of this ever-timely investigation of power and its abuses.

The Notebook
Photograph: Courtesy Liz Lauren

The Notebook

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown West

Will Sparks's bestselling 1996 novel, which inspired a popular 2004 movie, is now also the source of an original musical by indie singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and playwright Bekah Brunstetter. The show charts a romance that begins in the 1940s, and the central is played—in different chapters of their story—by Maryann Plunkett, Dorian Harewood, Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez, Jordan Tyson and John Cardoza; the supporting cast includes Andréa Burns. The production, directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, arrives on Broadway after a well-received 2022 run at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Water for Elephants
Photograph: Courtesy Matthew Murphy

Water for Elephants

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown WestOpen run

Grant Gustin (The Flash) plays a young man who runs away to join the circus in an original musical based on Sara Gruen's 2006 bestseller. Adapted by Rick Elice (Peter and the Starcatcher) and featuring a score by the fanciful collective PigPen Theater Co., the show blends musical theater with puppetry and circus performance (overseen by Shana Carroll, of the exceptional Montreal neocirque troupe Les 7 Doigts de la Main). Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo) directs a cast that also includes Isabelle McCalla, Paul Alexander Nolan, Stan Brown, Joe De Paul, Sara Gettelfinger, Wade McCollum and Broadway lifer Gregg Edelman.

An Enemy of the People
Photograph: Courtesy Emilio Madrid

An Enemy of the People

  • Theater
  • Drama
  • Midtown West

Jeremy Strong (Succession) plays the central role in this new take on Henrik Ibsen's antimajoritarian 1882 classic, in which a doctor tells the unpopular truth about his town's main tourist attraction. The modern-minded Sam Gold directs an adaptation by Amy Herzog, whose superb Mary Jane will also be on Broadway this spring; the main cast also includes Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos) and Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Hill House).

The Who's Tommy
Photograph: Courtesy Liz Lauren

The Who's Tommy

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown WestOpen run

Des McAnuff directed the original Broadway production of the Who's 1969 rock opera, which he adapted for the stage with its composer, Pete Townsend. Now, more than 30 years later, he revisits the story in an all-new production that stars Ali Louis Bourzgui in the title role of a traumatized Helen Keller–like boy who becomes a sensational at pinball. The supporting cast comprises John Ambrosino, Bobby ConteAdam Jacobs, Alison Luff and Christina Sajous.  

The Outsiders
Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The Outsiders

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown WestOpen run

Greaser's the word for the young Tulsa toughs in this musical adaptation of S.E. Hinton's seminal 1967 young-adult novel and Francis Ford Coppola's 1982 film version of it. Music supervisor Justin Levine (Moulin Rouge!) also cowrote the script with Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter) and the score with the folk duo Jamestown Revival. Like Coppola's movie—which launched the careers of C. Thomas Howell, Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio, Rob Lowe, Matt Dillon and Emilio Estevez—the stage production, directed by Dayna Taymor (Pass Over), features a cast of unfamous actors, mostly in their Broadway debuts.

Lempicka
Photograph: Courtesy Emilio Madrid

Lempicka

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown WestOpen run

Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown) directs Carson Kreitzer and Matt Gould's original biomusical portrait of the Polish-American Art Deco painter Tamara de Lempicka, whose adventurous life spanned most of the tumultuous 20th century. Powerhouse vocalist Eden Espinosa plays the title role, and Raja Feather Kelly is the choreographer; casting beyond Espinosa has not yet been announced.

Suffs
Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus

Suffs

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown WestOpen run

Shaina Taub's original musical chronicles the women who suffered before suffrage in the years leading up to the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920. Leigh Silverman (Well) directs the Broadway transfer of her 2022 premiere production at the Public; casting for this version has not yet been announced.

Hell's Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy Joan Marcus

Hell's Kitchen

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown WestOpen run

Alicia Keys salutes the concrete jungle where dreams are made of (sigh) in a coming-of-age musical, loosely inspired by the pop singer-songwriter's personal history, that includes new material as well as hits from the Keys catalog. Newcomer Maleah Joi Moon is at the center of a large cast that also includes Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, Chris Lee, Lamont Walker II, Mariand Torres and Crystal Monee Hall. The script is by Kristoffer Diaz (The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity); the extremely busy Michael Greif (Rent) is the director, and Camille A. Brown is the choreographer. 

The Heart of Rock and Roll
Photograph: Courtesy of the artist

The Heart of Rock and Roll

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown WestOpen run

Start spreading the News! Huey Lewis and his band are the latest pop hitmakers to get a Broadway jukebox musical to call their own. Jonathan A. Abrams weaves such chart toppers as “The Power of Love,” "Stuck with You," and “If This Is It" into a feel-good romcom, directed by Gordon Greenberg; casting has not yet been announced.   

The Wiz
Photograph: Courtesy Jeremy Daniel

The Wiz

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown WestOpen run

Nearly half a century after its original Broadway production, William F. Brown and Charlie Smalls's groovy Black spin on The Wizard of Oz eases down the road once more in a revival directed by Schele Williams (who is also co-directing The Notebook this season). Newcome Nichelle Lewis stars as Dorothy, and Kyle Ramar Freeman, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Avery Wilson are her travel companions; Deborah Cox and Melody A. Betts play the witches, and improv wizard Wayne Brady has the slick title roleJaQuel Knight (of “Single Ladies” fame) is the choreographer, and comedian Amber Ruffin peps up the script with new material.

Cabaret
Photograph: Courtesy Mason Poole

Cabaret

  • Theater
  • Musicals
  • Midtown WestOpen run

Eddie Redmayne returns to Broadway as the sinister Emcee of a Weimar Era nightclub in another revival of John Kander, Fred Ebb and Joe Masteroff's exhilarating, harrowing 1967 masterpiece. This London import—directed by Rebecca Frecknall and designed by Tom Scutt—emphasizes the material's sordid underbelly in an environmental staging: The August Wilson Theatre will be extensively reconfigured into an in-the-round space, and audience members with money to spare can buy special packages that include preshow dining and drinks. Gayle Rankin, who memorably appeared in the last revival, now costars as the desperate Sally Bowles; Steven Skybell, Ato Blankson-Wood, Natascia Diaz, Henry Gottfried and the delectably tart Bebe Neuwirth.

Mary Jane
Photograph: Courtesy Jason Koerner

Mary Jane

  • Theater
  • Drama
  • Midtown West

Rachel McAdams (The Notebookplays as the single mother of a severely disabled child in Amy Herzog’s exquisitely empathetic portrait of everyday strength, which won the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play; Herzog shows the strain of the situation, but also succeeds in dramatizing kindness, attentiveness, honesty, connection. Anne Kauffman, who directed the play's flawless 2017 production at New York Theatre Workshop, returns to helm the Broadway premiere for Manhattan Theatre Club.

Uncle Vanya
Photograph: Courtesy Alex J. Berliner

Uncle Vanya

  • Theater
  • Drama
  • Upper West Side

Lincoln Center Theater assembles an eye-catching cast for the latest New York staging of Anton Chekhov's 1897 masterpiece, a bitterly comic meditation on the wages of self-sacrifice. Steve Carell makes his Broadway debut in the title role, joined by Anika Noni Rose, Alfred Molina, Alison Pill, William Jackson Harper, Jayne Houdyshell and Mia Katigbak. Lila Neugebauer (Appropriate) directs a new adaptation of the text by Heidi Shreck (What the Constitution Means to Me). 

