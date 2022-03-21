New York
La Compagnie
Photograph: La Compagnie

The airline La Compagnie just debuted new direct flights from New York to Milan

La Compagnie is already known for its New York-to-Paris and New York-to-Nice flights.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
New Yorkers planning a trip to Europe's fashion capital, Milan, now have a new way of getting there: La Compagnie, the all-business class airline known for its flights from the Big Apple to Paris and Nice, has just debuted a brand-new route to Milan's Malpensa airport.

Perhaps even more excitingly, the airline will offer travelers an Italian-infused food and beverage program that is inspired by local products and curated by a slew of Michelin-starred chefs, including Lorenzo Cogo of El Coq and Isabella Potí and Floriano Pellegrino of Bros, in Lecce. 

In addition to reveling in the particular culinary offerings, you'll be treated to amenity kits that feature products by Italian sustainable skin care company Davines. La Compagnie basically wants you to feel like you're in Europe as soon as you step onto the aircraft. 

Speaking of the aircraft: the 76 seats on the plane are actually lay-flat beds that are fully equipped with an entertainment center to make your journey that much more comfortable.

There will be a total of five weekly flights leaving Newark International Airport at 9:40pm on Thursdays through Mondays. You'll get to Milan the next day at noon. 

Price-wise, you're looking at a $2,200 round trip fare that includes two checked bags per passenger. (Remember: you're dealing with an all-business class airline!) All tickets can be changed or cancelled up to 24 hours before departure, which is saying a lot in today's unstable climate. 

You might want to consider flying to Italy next month, though: as a special introduction promotion, the airline is offering round trips at a discounted price of $1,800 when traveling in April of this year.

Alas, the price might just be a bit too steep for you, in which case we suggest you take in some Italian experiences on this side of the Atlantic instead. You might, perhaps, spend an afternoon in Eataly, the giant market place that has come to almost define the Flatiron, or head to Via Della Scrofa, the specialty food market in the East Village that feels exactly like being in Italy. Either way, buon divertimento (that would be, have fun!).

