The American Museum of Natural History is planning to reopen next month

Since Governor Cuomo delayed the return of indoor museums as part of Phase Four of the city’s reopening plan, NYC museum-goers have had to make due with enjoying arts and culture outside.

Luckily, thanks to institutions like Socrates Sculpture Park, the New York Botanical Garden and the High Line, they’ve had plenty of opportunities to do so. But now, one of the city’s most iconic museums has announced tentative plans to welcome guests back inside.

The American Museum of Natural History says they now hope to reopen on September 6 at 25 percent capacity and with additional safety precautions in place. Face masks will now be required of everyone over 2 years old, visitors will have to reserve timed tickets online and the museum will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

In addition, not quite all of the museum will be reopening. The Hayden Planetarium as well as certain halls with a high number of interactive exhibitions will remain closed for the time being. Two of their special exhibitions will be included in the reopening (and they’re both worth a trip if you weren’t able to catch them before quar.) The Nature of Color was only open for a few days before the museum had to close in March, and T. rex: The Ultimate Predator offers a deep dive into the most famous dinosaur.

The newly announced reopening plans are still pending city and state approval, so you may want to hold off on making those dino-mite weekend plans for now.

Most popular on Time Out

- The 10 best road trips from NYC

- The most secluded getaways from New York City

- What's next after Phase 4? What you need to know about NYC's reopening

- The 50 best family movies to watch together

- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming more whole productions every night this week

Share the story