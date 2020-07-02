The High Line is officially reopening on July 16

But you'll only be able to walk in one direction.

For those of you who are still bummed that indoor dining will not resume in NYC as planned, here's some good news on another front: The High Line will officially be reopening for visitors on July 16. And yes, the usually crowded elevated park will be implementing social distancing measures. Here are the details:

- The park will be open every day between noon and 8pm.

- The number of visitors will be limited, and you must have a timed-entry pass in order to be admitted. Passes are free and can be obtained here.

- Reservations will open on July 9 at 10am. The first passes will be available for time slots on Thursday, July 16, through Sunday, July 26. After that, reservations will be opened every two weeks on Mondays, starting July 20. There will be a limited number of walk-up passes available as well.

- You must enter at Gansevoort and Washington Streets in the Meatpacking District, and can only move in one direction up to 23rd Street. The rest of the High Line will be closed from there to the Javits Center, and the entrances along that stretch will have signs directing visitors to head downtown in order to enter. Stairs at 14th, 16th, 17th, 20th, and 23rd Streets will be exit-only, and so will the elevators at 14th and 23rd Streets, except for people with mobility access needs. The 16th Street elevator, however, will be closed.

- Wearing a mask or face covering, and maintaining a six-foot distance between people not in the same household, is required.

- Food vendors and the High Line Shop will remain closed.

