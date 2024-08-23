For nearly a century, The Apollo has stood as a beacon of performing arts and culture in Harlem. Now, for the first time in its 90-year history, the renowned theater will undergo a full-scale renovation.

Expect restored seating, updates to the iconic marquee, upgrades to backstage areas, and an expanded lobby with a cafe and bar. Work is intended to modernize the theater to create a more engaging and community-oriented space while staying true to the building's history. Renovations will begin this fall and will be undertaken in phases until spring 2026. But don't worry, programming will still continue thanks to the phased approach and with additional space at The Apollo Stages at the Victoria Theater located just steps away.

To highlight the venue's storied history, the Walk of Fame that celebrates artists who have played The Apollo will be digitized and enhanced with the venue's extensive archives. In addition, the irreplaceable signature wall, which houses decades of artist signatures from when they performed, will also be preserved.

The newly design cafe, bar, and retail space will be open to the public throughout the day and will host community gatherings and small-scale performances. Renovations to the Soundstage will add seating and upgrade production to focus on music and comedy programming in a cabaret style. Renovations also include: Doubling the lobby, digitizing historic performances to play at the entrance, refurbishing balcony seats, improving acoustics and modernizing restrooms. Interior details will reference The Apollo's iconic marquee.

Photograph: Courtesy Shahar Azran

The renovations, coupled with the recent addition of the Victoria Theater, are intended to further enhance The Apollo's mission to champion artists, shepherd the Black cultural narrative, and provide vibrant, artistic, and community programs that build on the cultural heritage of Harlem, theater officials said.

The Apollo's board chairman Charles Phillips describes the venue as "the gravitational center of Black culture and art."

First opened in 1914 and renamed the Apollo Theater 20 years later, the theater has played a major role in the evolution of jazz, swing, bebop, R&B, gospel, blues, soul, and hip-hop. It has helped launch the careers of musical greats such as Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, James Brown, Gladys Knight, Luther Vandross, D’Angelo, Lauryn Hill, and many more, especially through its world-famous Amateur Night programming.

Rendering: Courtesy Charcoalblue, Flyleaf Creative, and Beyer Blinder Belle

Back in the early 1980s, the theater underwent minor updates. Then, parts of the building became designated as New York City Landmarks. The city's Landmarks Preservation Commission signed off on the designs for this renovation project.

The project team is led by Beyer Blinder Belle Architects + Planners, with consultants Charcoalblue, Flyleaf Creative, and Consigli Construction.

“We are ensuring that The Apollo is well-equipped to serve the next generations of artists and audiences alike for the next century.”

"While ushering us into our next chapter, the changes we are making to the historic theater also honor the rich legacy and the creative magic that courses through the theater and pay homage to the many legends who have been propelled into stardom by The Apollo," Apollo President and CEO Michelle Ebanks said in a press release. "After 90 years, we are ensuring that The Apollo is well-equipped to serve the next generations of artists and audiences alike for the next century."