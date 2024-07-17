When it comes to immersive experiences, this New Yorker has had about enough: how many times can we walk through warehouses illuminated with projections of ancient art pieces? Although engaging interactive landscapes that titillate all our senses through digital and scent-related components certainly excite, there’s something to be said about a straightforward, traditional art exhibit.

Given my constant laments about the current state of cultural affairs that hinge on the immersive, I was averse to visiting Balloon Story, a "balloon wonderland" that has taken over the Park Avenue Armory with a whopping 600,000 inflatables set up across different exhibit rooms.

And, yet, a recent excursion to the massive production left me wondering if, perhaps, I should give these sorts of experiences another shot.

More than anything, the artistry involved in crafting monuments out of balloons (and blowing them up—but more on that later) left me amazed.

On display through August 24 (tickets are available right here), Balloon Story offers patrons interactive activations—a balloon maze, for example, and a jungle ball pit—but it's the actual recreations of iconic landmarks and figures that are the highlight of the production: you'll find yourself staring at each one wondering, how, exactly, they were built.

The show is split into sections that range in theme but not in scope: the subjects are different but they are all built using “environmentally friendly” natural rubber.

"To ensure precision and efficiency, all balloons were inflated using specialized electric air pumps," Balloon Story art director Kobi Kalimian tells Time Out. "These pumps enabled rapid inflation to exact specifications required for each artwork." That's good: my visit involved incessant thoughts about the people hired to blow up thousands of balloons to exact sizes by sheer lung power.

Exhibit rooms include one dedicated to ocean animals, another focusing on worldly landmarks (the balloon version of the Eiffel Tower is particularly striking), another one about space and an area featuring different photo ops of the virtual age: inflated backgrounds that look particularly awesome when seen while scrolling down your Instagram feed.

Speaking of social media: the creations are the sorts of subjects that seem to resonate the most on TikTok and the like, but guests would be remiss to only gaze at them through their phone screens. Seeing a recreation of the Statue of Liberty using solely balloons will remind you of the power of artistry and the beauty of craft making.

There is just something about how these are built that will make you forget all about the immersive portion of the experience and, alas, focus on the expertise of the balloon pros that built them, in a way paying homage to more traditional art exhibits.

Kalimian explains that to be the result of a meticulous selection process of artists that lasted approximately three months and included picks from around the globe.

"We ultimately assembled a team of top-tier artists who spent 10 days creating these stunning works of art," he says.

When asked about the process of creation, Kalimian is quick to note that each piece is unique, some taking a relatively short hour to be built and others up to four days.

"At the exhibition grounds, each team was led by a designated team leader who oversaw project management," he explains. "Artists were granted creative autonomy, allowing them to express their professional expertise."

Although it falls squarely in the category of immersive experiences that would shock a decade ago but are part and parcel of everyday culture in 2024, Balloon Story is certainly worth a second, more deep look. If visited properly (no phone in hand!), it might actually remind you of what art used to be and what it still can accomplish.

Balloon Story is on now through August 24 and the Park Avenue Armory. Tickets start at $33.90 and $26.90 for kids.