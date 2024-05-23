Play with over 600,000 balloons at this new immersive experience coming to NYC

This summer—from July 3 to August 24, to be precise—the Park Avenue Armory will play host to what is sure to become the next big thing on Instagram: Balloon Story, an interactive ballon art exhibition featuring over 600,000 eco-friendly latex orbs.

Tickets for the experience, which will last about 70 minutes, are already on sale right here. Depending on the type of pass you opt for, you'll be spending between $36 and $66 to get in.

If the success of the Balloon Museum is of any indication, Balloon Story is poised to go viral on social media, so try to secure your ticket before all the influencers hear about this.

Once inside the Armory at 643 Park Avenue by 66th Street on the Upper East Side, you will walk through a series of beautiful inflatable sculptures and installations created by 200 different artists, each one telling a story of their own. Among the explored themes are iconic monuments from around the globe; an Americana display celebrating July 4; a space installation; an Antarctica-like, snowy wonderland and "magical under the sea moments," according to an official press release.

Since Internet virality seems to be directly related to the presence of a ball pit no matter the occasion, expect just that on premise as well, alongside a "selfie square" featuring 12 installations that guests can take pictures of and in. Remember: immersive is the name of the game.

"This exhibition is a celebration of art and imagination," said Erica Domesek, the creative producer of the experience, in an official statement. "Each installation is designed to evoke joy and wonder, providing a magical experience for visitors of all ages."

Although, as the weather turns warmer, we like to spend our days hanging out by the beach or perusing outdoor art pieces, we'll make an exception and head indoors for this pretty creative show inside an iconic NYC building.