New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Balloons
Photograph: Shutterstock

Play with over 600,000 balloons at this new immersive experience coming to NYC

Balloon Story is a new interactive exhibit at the iconic Park Avenue Armory.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

This summer—from July 3 to August 24, to be precise—the Park Avenue Armory will play host to what is sure to become the next big thing on Instagram: Balloon Story, an interactive ballon art exhibition featuring over 600,000 eco-friendly latex orbs.

Tickets for the experience, which will last about 70 minutes, are already on sale right here. Depending on the type of pass you opt for, you'll be spending between $36 and $66 to get in.

If the success of the Balloon Museum is of any indication, Balloon Story is poised to go viral on social media, so try to secure your ticket before all the influencers hear about this.

Once inside the Armory at 643 Park Avenue by 66th Street on the Upper East Side, you will walk through a series of beautiful inflatable sculptures and installations created by 200 different artists, each one telling a story of their own. Among the explored themes are iconic monuments from around the globe; an Americana display celebrating July 4; a space installation; an Antarctica-like, snowy wonderland and "magical under the sea moments," according to an official press release.

Since Internet virality seems to be directly related to the presence of a ball pit no matter the occasion, expect just that on premise as well, alongside a "selfie square" featuring 12 installations that guests can take pictures of and in. Remember: immersive is the name of the game. 

"This exhibition is a celebration of art and imagination," said Erica Domesek, the creative producer of the experience, in an official statement. "Each installation is designed to evoke joy and wonder, providing a magical experience for visitors of all ages."

Although, as the weather turns warmer, we like to spend our days hanging out by the beach or perusing outdoor art pieces, we'll make an exception and head indoors for this pretty creative show inside an iconic NYC building.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.