The beloved Union Square Holiday Market is canceled this year

Winter in New York is a time when you usually bundle up and brave the cold for one of the best things to do in NYC: shopping at the city's alfresco holiday markets. This year, however, two of those major seasonal events—Union Square Holiday Market and Columbus Square Market—will not be setting up their stalls.

More than 100 booths will not fill Union Square Park or Columbus Circle announced UrbanSpace, the company behind NYC's most massive holiday markets.

"The Union Square Holiday Market will be closed this year due to COVID-19. Please visit The Holiday Shops at Bryant Park for all of your holiday needs. We look forward to seeing you in 2021!"

Holiday enthusiasts can still lean into peak gift giving season, by stopping at UrbanSpace's Bryant Park Winter Village, which is open now, through January 3.

Shoppers can safely browse at that park this year, while still safely social distancing, as the market was reconfigured into a new layout with fewer shops to allow for more spacious walkways. You'll find vendors selling handcrafted gifts, ranging from jewelry and accessories to artwork and home goods. Face masks are required and payment will be contactless. As always, there will be loads of food stalls to snack at this year, including The Truffleist, Crepe Cafe, Bun Ramen and Casa Toscana.

The Winter Village is open Monday to Friday 11am to 8pm and Saturday to Sunday 10am to 8pm.

You can hit the free, 17,000-square-foot outdoor ice skating rink at Bryant Park too, but reservations and skate rentals must be made in advance online this year.

