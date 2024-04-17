The best 4/20 food-and-drink deals in NYC, cannabis-infused and otherwise

Happy (almost) high holidays! 4/20 is nearly here again and restaurants, bars and chains throughout New York City are celebrating the buzzy festivities with food-and-drink specials, some that are actually cannabis-infused and some that are simply groovy in spirit. Now that marijuana legalization in NYC has officially rolled out, there are plenty of 4/20 events, parties and activations throughout the boroughs in honor of the April 20 holiday, and here are some great options for satisfying all those munchies:

&pizza

The ‘za chain is doing a full week of deals and discounts for April 20, which they have excellently dubbed the “Daze of Stonemas.” Among the festive food specials are $4.20 garlic knots available on Thursday, $4.20 off orders of $20 or more on Friday, and $4.20 off select pies all day as well as free &pizza-branded rolling papers.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

The Mexican restaurant chain, which has outposts in Staten Island and throughout New Jersey, will fry up free churros for customers who purchase an entrée at any of its locations nationwide. Stop in on April 20 between 3pm and, duh, 4:20pm to get the complementary cinnamon sweets.

Dunkin’

Though not specifically designed to celebrate 4/20, the coffee-and-doughnuts brand will give away a free cold brew (with your choice of toppings and syrups) to all Dunkin’ Rewards members as part of its National Cold Brew Day promotions on April 20. (After all, you might need a java jolt from all of that time spent, uh, relaxing.)

Insomnia Cookies

The Philly-based cookie chain will offer a free Classic cookie with any $5 purchase in-store from Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 21. In-store customers can also trade a canned, packaged, or sealed food item that is within its best-by date for a warm, delicious Classic cookie. All collected food items will then be donated to local food banks.

Jimmy John’s

Fans of the sandwich brand can pick up a Deliciously Dope Dime Bag, a $10 meal designed to quell the munchies. Available for online orders with the promo code "DIMEBAG," the special includes a ham and provolone sandwich topped with Jalapeño Ranch, XTRA Oregano-Basil, sliced pickles crispy jalapeños, lettuce and tomato, alongside a pickle spear, a fudge brownie and Jimmy Chips. Salty, sweet, crunchy, fudgy—consider all of your specific cravings taken care of.

Popeyes

The "Louisiana kitchen" is marking 4/20 this year with a special Munchies Menu available through Saturday, April 20: customers can get a chicken sandwich of choice (Classic, Spicy, Blackened, or Spicy Blackened) for $4.20, along with popular sides like Cajun Fries, Mac & Cheese and Mashed Potatoes. The Munchies Menu is available through the Popeyes smartphone app or at Popeyes.com for mobile order pickup and delivery.

Smashburger

Head to the patty purveyor for a truly beefy 4/20 deal: on April 20, you can enjoy four (!) single-patty Classic Smash Burgers for $20 at participating locations. (Given that a single burger usually gets you back $6.99 a pop, that's a meaty discount.) The special is only available in-restaurant; simply mention the 4/20 deal at checkout.

Tipsy Scoop

The liquored-up ice cream brand is partnering with Cann's THC-infused "social tonics" for a seriously chill 4/20 special. Available in Tipsy Scoop’s Brooklyn and Manhattan locations, you can find a trio of Cann-spiked ice cream floats: