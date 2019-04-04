New York
Timeout

Woman Smoking a Cannabis Vape Pen Against a Colorful Mural
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best 4/20 events in NYC

Trip out to NYC's best 4/20 events at these parties, cruises and activities.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
If you want to celebrate 4/20 in a big way this month, in addition to Passover and Easter in NYC, we know just the places to elevate your roll. You may gain inspiration from watching the best stoner movies or from these excellent comedy shows or trippy museum exhibitions, but to keep the buzz going, check out the following 4/20 events in NYC.

Best 4/20 events in NYC

A cannabis bud trimming party
Photograph: Wesley Gibbs

1. A cannabis bud trimming party

Trim your own premium indoor cannabis flower ahead of the 4/20 holiday with the Cola Co-op. On Saturday, April 16, head over to this secret spot where you'll be given a half-ounce or 14 grams of premium newly-harvested, untrimmed indoor buds (the strains for the evening are Blueberry Muffin and Vanilla Frosting, both grown from Humboldt Seed Company clones). You'll get your own trimming kit with scissors, gloves and a storage jar. The party continues with infused & non-infused appetizers and drinks from professional cannabis chef Shawn Hamilton. We have an open kitchen on-site for you to watch & interact with Chef Hamilton during the experience. There will also be a rolling station, candy bar, marketplace and a DJ! You can sample your cut on a huge outdoor terrace. Tickets are $200.

A high class dinner
Photograph: Shutterstock

2. A high class dinner

This VIP event at Toro Loco in the Financial District will have two seatings at (7 and 9pm) for about 100 guests each—where the six-course meal is full of cannabis-infused spins on classic Mexican dishes. It'll be dinner and a show with performances from top drag and burlesque talent in NYC as well as exclusive WeedFeed merch and premier gift bags filled with products from the top cannabis companies in the world. Tickets are $150 and a portion of all merch sales go to supporting organizations focused on freeing individuals who have been wrongfully incarcerated on drug charges, primarily in minority communities.

This Massive NYC 4/20 Celebration
Photograph: Shutterstock

3. This Massive NYC 4/20 Celebration

Join the Original Wailers, Tony Touch, DJ Keoki, Immortal Technique, and Grandmaster Dee who will team up with the Real Radio Rahim's Old School Dance Party at this huge party at Amazura in Queens on Thursday, April 21. Cannabis culture vendors, competitions including an edibles brownie competition, a comedy show, art exhibit with live art, workshops and more will be on hand, and there will be a massive outdoor smoking area and a full bar. Tickets are $10-$25.

4/20 Marketplace at Bar Moxy
Photograph: Courtesy Her Highness NYC

5. 4/20 Marketplace at Bar Moxy

Get your shop on for 4/20. Head to Bar Moxy at Moxy Times Square to shop from Kiehl’s Cannabis line, glassware from Pipe Dreams, weed-themed T’s by East Coast Connection, CBD gummies by Mindset Wellness, and a selection of products by Her Highness. There will be free samples, complimentary hand massages and eye workouts and 4/20 themed cocktails. It is free to attend and starts at 4:20pm on 4/20.

Puff & Paint with Slimm & Gati
Photograph: Shutterstock

6. Puff & Paint with Slimm & Gati

This four-hour event on Sunday, April 24, starts off with step-by-step painting instructions by two amazing female artists (canvases, easels, paint, paintbrushes and aprons will be provided) and the last two hours will be devoted to music, drinks, shopping, raffle prizes and more. Tickets are $20 and include a free drink.

4/20 cruises
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Lukas Schlagenhauf

7. 4/20 cruises

iBoat NYC is holding 4/20 boat parties where you can cruise, vibe and drink as you tour New York Harbor. Choose from the "All Day I Float" cruise on Friday night, the "4/20 Sunset Boat Party Cruise" on Saturday, "the Vibes Are High" cruises on Wednesday and Saturday, and the "4/20 Latin & Reggaeton Sunset Boat Party Cruise." They all start at about $35 per person.

Want to spend the day in the grass?

