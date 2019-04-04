Trim your own premium indoor cannabis flower ahead of the 4/20 holiday with the Cola Co-op. On Saturday, April 16, head over to this secret spot where you'll be given a half-ounce or 14 grams of premium newly-harvested, untrimmed indoor buds (the strains for the evening are Blueberry Muffin and Vanilla Frosting, both grown from Humboldt Seed Company clones). You'll get your own trimming kit with scissors, gloves and a storage jar. The party continues with infused & non-infused appetizers and drinks from professional cannabis chef Shawn Hamilton. We have an open kitchen on-site for you to watch & interact with Chef Hamilton during the experience. There will also be a rolling station, candy bar, marketplace and a DJ! You can sample your cut on a huge outdoor terrace. Tickets are $200.