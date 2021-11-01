The best Halloween costumes we saw in NYC this weekend

From Cruella de Vil to Mike Myers, the city really went wild this weekend.

Whether because the holiday was cancelled last year, because the Village Halloween Parade was finally on again or because the weather cooperated, it seemed like New York City really went over-the-top when it came to Halloween celebrations this past weekend.

But as exciting as being out and about was, it's the costumes that took center stage (as they should have). New Yorkers' creative juices were clearly flowing this year.

Below, check out some of the most exciting Halloween costumes we noticed around town all weekend long.

Mike Myers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah Gerstel (@icaptureyou2)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FᏞᎽ TᎽ💫✈️ (@flytybands__)

Elmo and Grover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinsi, Digital Marketer & Mom (@pinsilei)

MetroCard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NYC (@paupau.a)

Squid Games

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gansevoort Liberty Market NYC (@gansevoortmarketnyc)

Batman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUNNY ☀️ “mini” goldendoodle (@dooditsalwayssunny)

Bernie Sanders

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OneDay. (@oneday.mp3)

The Mask

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York City Magic Mushrooms (@mushluvnyc)

Peacock

Bridezillas

Skeletons

Mystery Incorporated

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taisha Marie Photos (@taishamariephotos)

Cruella de Vil

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheda | Travel + Lifestyle (@shahedak)

It

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcos Rosa (@marcosrosab)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr. Justin 🌐 (@godmotiv)

Lantern Fly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Arzt (@arzt.sarah)

Money Heist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S. Tovichakchaikul / Sara ♡ (@gift_supisara)

Ghostbusters