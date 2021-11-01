New York
Timeout

The Mask Halloween costume
Photograph: Courtesy of Instagram/mushluvnyc

The best Halloween costumes we saw in NYC this weekend

From Cruella de Vil to Mike Myers, the city really went wild this weekend.

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Whether because the holiday was cancelled last year, because the Village Halloween Parade was finally on again or because the weather cooperated, it seemed like New York City really went over-the-top when it came to Halloween celebrations this past weekend.

But as exciting as being out and about was, it's the costumes that took center stage (as they should have). New Yorkers' creative juices were clearly flowing this year.

Below, check out some of the most exciting Halloween costumes we noticed around town all weekend long. 

Mike Myers

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Leah Gerstel (@icaptureyou2)

Elmo and Grover

MetroCard

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NYC (@paupau.a)

Squid Games

Batman

Bernie Sanders

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by OneDay. (@oneday.mp3)

The Mask

Peacock

Bridezillas

Skeletons

Mystery Incorporated

Cruella de Vil

It

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Marcos Rosa (@marcosrosab)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mr. Justin 🌐 (@godmotiv)

Lantern Fly

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sarah Arzt (@arzt.sarah)

Money Heist

Ghostbusters

