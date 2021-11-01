The best Halloween costumes we saw in NYC this weekend

[title]
Whether because the holiday was cancelled last year, because the Village Halloween Parade was finally on again or because the weather cooperated, it seemed like New York City really went over-the-top when it came to Halloween celebrations this past weekend.
But as exciting as being out and about was, it's the costumes that took center stage (as they should have). New Yorkers' creative juices were clearly flowing this year.
Below, check out some of the most exciting Halloween costumes we noticed around town all weekend long.