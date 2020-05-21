The best NYC restaurants offering takeout near city parks right now

With Memorial Day coming up, you’ll likely be looking for ways to celebrate the long weekend outdoors six feet or more from anyone outside your pod. The current crisis can’t cancel a socially-distanced picnic, but it can be hard to keep up-to-date with which restaurants are still doing what (and at a time when it's increasingly clear that the future of NYC dining is edging toward more outdoor seating). For those of us looking to grab a bite to-go and enjoy our meals at a nearby park, we’ve got you covered with a guide to the best restaurants still serving takeout near some greenery.

If you're headed to...Flushing Meadows

Might we recommend: soup dumplings from Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao

If you’re headed to...Prospect Park

Might we recommend: baked beans, potato salad with ramps, pulled pork at more at MeMe’s Diner (sign up in advance for pick-up)

If you’re headed to...Central Park

Might we recommend: a jollof-based bowl with efo riro (kale, okra and red palm oil stew) from the West African fast casual spot Teranga inside The Africa Center.

If you’re headed to...Maria Hernandez Park

Might we recommend: tacos at Santa Ana Deli in Bushwick

If you’re headed to...McCarren Park

Might we recommend: a “sausage & mushrooms” vegan pizza slice from Screamers Pizzeria

If you’re headed to...Herbert Von King Park

Might we recommend: the “Vegetarian Congee” with a soft egg, spicy kimchi, shaved broccoli, sesame ginger cabbage and crispy shallots atop a bowl of congee from Maya Bed-Stuy

If you’re headed to...Socrates Sculpture Park

Might we recommend: a “Monte Cristo” sandwich from Bel Aire Diner

If you’re headed to...Transmitter Park

Might we recommend: pierogi and pickle soup from Karczma

If you’re headed to...Washington Square Park

Might we recommend: a falafel sandwich from Mamoun’s

If you’re headed to...Tompkins Square Park

Might we recommend: the special hero/dessert/side combo-packages at Superiority Burger (sign up in advance, they’ll sell-out real quick)

If you’re headed to...Red Hook Waterfront Park

Might we recommend: BBQ offerings at Hometown Barb-B-Que

If you’re headed to...Fort Greene Park

Might we recommend: the “Golden One” sandwich—two eggs, a fried latke and green chili with mustard on a Portuguese bun—at Peck’s.

If you’re headed to...Astoria Park

Might we recommend: fried calamari at Taverna Kyclades

If you’re headed to...Cobble Hill Park

Might we recommend: the chicken salad picnic box at Poppy’s (sign up in advance)

If you’re headed to...Brooklyn Bridge Park

Might we recommend: the family meal (comes with options such as honey-dijon Brussel sprouts, mushroom and leeks, garlicky mashed potatoes) and more at Westville

If you’re headed to...Riverside Park

Might we recommend: an Ethiopian veggie combo platter at Tsion Cafe

