The best NYC street art inspired by our surreal times

One of the big questions surrounding the "New Normal" is how will it affect life as we know it in the long term. In what ways will it transform how we work, how we vote and how we entertain ourselves? Will going to the movies, seeing a musical or dining at your favorite boîte ever be the same?
And then there's the issue of art, which has already migrated to the web in the form of virtual tours and online viewings. But more important is how the content of art is going to change. Will the art world go back to business as usual, or will the current situation become a principal subject for artists and the curators and collectors who follow their lead?
In the gallery world, this has yet to happen in any concerted fashion, though there have been some efforts to address the crisis. Street art, on the other hand, seems to be making a more noticeable pivot towards responding to Covid-19 and its fallout. This may be due to the fact that street art is historically rooted in the idea of being a guerrilla activity, nimble in execution and subversive in content.
So it shouldn't be a surprise that here in New York, the city that gave birth to the graffiti movement, several examples of pandemic-related street art have been popping up around town. We picked out some especially eye-grabbing pieces, which you can check out below.
View this post on Instagram
What can you do maintain positivity? To keep the hope radiating? To keep spirits high? To keep your sanity? ——— The answer is to spread love. The more you give, the more you’ll have, and thinking about someone else is ALWAYS a great way to feel good. Who needs a hello? A phone call, text, DM... think about those you love. Do they know you’re thinking of them? ✨
View this post on Instagram
Wood panels in #prospectleffertsgardens #nycstreetart #coronavirusart #covidstoriesnyc #saraerenthal
View this post on Instagram
Plague bunny is a hoarder and a fighter. Weighing in at 290lbs, he is 6’2” and will thump you hard if you go after his canned tuna. Remember that signed limited edition plague bunny prints are available will proceeds going to displaced NYC food service workers. Just $20! Link in bio. . #nycstrong#foodservice #coronavirus #socialdistancing #lockdown #shelterinplace #panicbuying
View this post on Instagram
Fancy stores are removing their stock and boarding up their windows in NYC.
View this post on Instagram
“Walk softly and carry a BIG sticker” #popartist #popart #rubberduck #stickerart #stickerartist #streetart #urbanart #streetartnyc #streetart_daily #streetartofficial #nycstreetart #street art everywhere #nyc #brooklyn #art #graffitiart #streetartphotography #edheck #quarantine #quarantinelife ##pandemic2020 #masks #coronavirus
View this post on Instagram
Post No Bills. Spread No Virus. • Collaboration with @plannedalism #jillyballistic #jillyb #jb #freemansalley #pasteup #wheatpaste #wheatpasteart #graffitiart #graffiti #streetart #streetartnyc #corona #streetarteverywhere #spreadnovirus #psa #messages #queer #queerstreetart #Instagay #lgbt #shadows #lightandshadow