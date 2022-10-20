The ‘best pizzeria in the world’ will turn into an Italian coffee shop on Saturday mornings

Here's another reason to visit Una Pizza Napoletana, deemed the best pizzeria in the world by 50 Top Pizza just a few weeks ago: the Orchard Street restaurant will turn into a breakfast destination dubbed Caffè Napoletana on Saturday mornings from 9am to 1pm beginning November 5. Espresso for all!

Photograph: Mark Weinberg

Owner and chef Anthony Mangieri has come up with the concept as an ode to, according to an official press release, "the coffee shops in Italy and the beloved Italian American social clubs [that he] has frequented in New Jersey for years."

To kickstart their weekend mornings, New Yorkers will get to delight in well-pulled shots of Italian espresso made with an outstanding Faema President espresso machine that looks as fancy as it actually is.

Food-wise, the menu will feature a yogurt topped with Casa Marrazzo apricots that are hand-harvested outside of Naples, plus toasted hazelnuts, fresh mint and agrumi, which is a juice made with freshly squeezed citrus fruit.

Photograph: Mark Weinberg

Also on deck: imported Italian snack cakes, weekly specials like a mortadella sandwich that will have you believe you're actually in Italy and a traditional panettone filled with candied oranges and raisins that is Italians around the country devour during the holidays each year. In case you don't know, the panettone is a tasty sweet bread that first originated in the city of Milan.

"I discovered this panettone through a bicycle manufacturer I was friends with and, once I tasted it, I just had to figure out how to share it with my guests at Una Pizza Napoletana," Mangieri said in an official statement about the specific panettone he'll be serving from Verona producer Infermentum. "It is the best I've ever had and nearly impossible to get here in the United States so we worked with them to get a limited quantity shipped to us for the holidays."

What's more, Caffé Napoletana will turn into a must-visit holiday market on December 17 from 9am to 1pm. Although we don't yet know what sorts of products will be sold on premise then, we are sure they'll make for a beautiful (and delicious!) holiday basket.