This NYC restaurant has officially been named best pizzeria in the world

[title]
Back in June, 50 Top Pizza, an online guide focusing on the best Italian pizzerie across the world, crowned New York's own Una Pizza Napoletana the very best such parlor in the United States. This past week, the outlet doubled down on its selection and then some: the Orchard Street destination topped the list of best pizzerias in the world, in a tie with I Masanielli di Francesco Martucci, a pizza shop in Caserta, a region in Southern Italy.
This is clearly a big deal: how often can a pizza produced and served in New York be considered just as delicious as one from Italy, the dish's motherland?
Overall, the U.S. seems to be considered a pretty solid beacon of Italian food excellency. In fact, a total of 15 American restaurants made it to the list of 100 best pizzerias in the world. Three of them landed in the top 15, including one in San Francisco and two in New York (Una Pizza Napoletana and Ribalta, an excellent spot by Union Square).
Song' E Napule on West Houston and Kesté Fulton also made it to the top 50 list.
"The annual work of our inspectors who collaborate with this project made this ranking possible. They have examined and assessed many pizzerias worldwide under absolute anonymity, per our guide's policy. It was a significant challenge," said the curators of the event, which took place at the beautiful Palazzo Reale in Naples a few days ago.
“After presenting the guides for Europe, the USA, Italy, Asia-Pacific and the selection from South America and Africa, we invited the top establishments from each ranking to Naples for the final worldwide classification for 2022. This guide encompasses many different pizza styles, even if the Neapolitan style, both classic and contemporary, is the most popular. The most important cities for pizzas in terms of quality are Naples above all, then New York, Tokyo, and São Paulo. We are delighted because this journey around the world to capture the current pizza panorama was particularly rewarding.”
Clearly one of (if not the) best pizza places in NYC, we expect Una Pizza Napoletana to be pretty busy in the upcoming months—so make sure to get a reservation ASAP.
Below, check out the top 50 ranking of best pizzerie in the world in 2022 according to 50 Top Pizza:
1. I Masanielli di Francesco Martucci - Caserta, Italy
1. Una Pizza Napoletana - New York, USA
3. Peppe Pizzeria – Paris, France
4. 50 Kalò – Naples, Italy
5. 10 Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria – Naples, Italy
6. I Tigli - San Bonifacio, Italy
7. Francesco & Salvatore Salvo – Naples, Italy
8. Seu Pizza Illuminati – Rome, Italy
9. La Notizia 94 – Naples, Italy
10. Tony's Pizza Napoletana - San Francisco, USA
11. Ribalta NYC - New York, USA
12. Fratelli Figurato - Madrid, Spain
13. 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar - Melbourne, Australia
14. Bottega – Beijing, China
15. 50 Kalò London – London, England
16. The Pizza Bar on 38th - Tokyo, Japan
17. 180g Pizzeria Romana – Rome, Italy
18. Dry Milano – Milan, Italy
19. Cambia-Menti di Ciccio Vitiello - Caserta, Italy
20. Bæst - Copenhagen, Denmark
21. Sartoria Panatieri - Barcelona, Spain
22. I Masanielli di Sasà Martucci - Caserta, Italy
23. Pizzeria Peppe - Napoli sta' ca" - Tokyo, Japan
24. Le Grotticelle - Caggiano, Italy
25. Qvinto – Rome, Italy
26. Pepe in Grani - Caiazzo, Italy
27. Razza Pizza Artigianale - Jersey City, USA
28. 0' Munaciello - Miami, USA
29. Carlo Sammarco Pizzeria 2.0 - Frattamaggiore, Italy
30. Spacca Napoli Pizzeria - Chicago, USA
31. Song' E Napule - New York, USA
32. Via Toledo Enopizzeria - Vienna, Austria
33. 'O Scugnizzo - Arezzo, Italy
34. Pizza Zulù - Fürth, Germany
35. La Piola Pizza – Brussels, Belgium
36. La Leggenda Pizzeria - Miami, USA
37. Pizzana - Los Angeles, USA
38. Crosta – Milan, Italy
39. Kesté Fulton - New York, USA
40. Pupillo Pura Pizza - Frosinone, Italy
41. Apogeo - Pietrasanta, Italy
42. La Cascina dei Sapori - Rezzato, Italy
43. Peppina - Bangkok, Thailand
44. Patrick Ricci - Terra, Grani, Esplorazioni - San Mauro Torinese, Italy
45. Pizza Massilia - Bangkok, Thailand
46. Pizzeria Panetteria Bosco - Tempio Pausania, Italy
47. 400 Gradi - Lecce, Italy
48. Denis – Milan, Italy
49. Pizzeria Da Lioniello - Succivo, Italy
50. Ti Amo - Buenos Aires, Argentina