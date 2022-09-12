This NYC restaurant has officially been named best pizzeria in the world

Back in June, 50 Top Pizza, an online guide focusing on the best Italian pizzerie across the world, crowned New York's own Una Pizza Napoletana the very best such parlor in the United States. This past week, the outlet doubled down on its selection and then some: the Orchard Street destination topped the list of best pizzerias in the world, in a tie with I Masanielli di Francesco Martucci, a pizza shop in Caserta, a region in Southern Italy.

This is clearly a big deal: how often can a pizza produced and served in New York be considered just as delicious as one from Italy, the dish's motherland?

Overall, the U.S. seems to be considered a pretty solid beacon of Italian food excellency. In fact, a total of 15 American restaurants made it to the list of 100 best pizzerias in the world. Three of them landed in the top 15, including one in San Francisco and two in New York (Una Pizza Napoletana and Ribalta, an excellent spot by Union Square).

Song' E Napule on West Houston and Kesté Fulton also made it to the top 50 list.

"The annual work of our inspectors who collaborate with this project made this ranking possible. They have examined and assessed many pizzerias worldwide under absolute anonymity, per our guide's policy. It was a significant challenge," said the curators of the event, which took place at the beautiful Palazzo Reale in Naples a few days ago.

“After presenting the guides for Europe, the USA, Italy, Asia-Pacific and the selection from South America and Africa, we invited the top establishments from each ranking to Naples for the final worldwide classification for 2022. This guide encompasses many different pizza styles, even if the Neapolitan style, both classic and contemporary, is the most popular. The most important cities for pizzas in terms of quality are Naples above all, then New York, Tokyo, and São Paulo. We are delighted because this journey around the world to capture the current pizza panorama was particularly rewarding.”

Clearly one of (if not the) best pizza places in NYC, we expect Una Pizza Napoletana to be pretty busy in the upcoming months—so make sure to get a reservation ASAP.

Below, check out the top 50 ranking of best pizzerie in the world in 2022 according to 50 Top Pizza:

1. I Masanielli di Francesco Martucci - Caserta, Italy

1. Una Pizza Napoletana - New York, USA

3. Peppe Pizzeria – Paris, France

4. 50 Kalò – Naples, Italy

5. 10 Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria – Naples, Italy

6. I Tigli - San Bonifacio, Italy

7. Francesco & Salvatore Salvo – Naples, Italy

8. Seu Pizza Illuminati – Rome, Italy

9. La Notizia 94 – Naples, Italy

10. Tony's Pizza Napoletana - San Francisco, USA

11. Ribalta NYC - New York, USA

12. Fratelli Figurato - Madrid, Spain

13. 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar - Melbourne, Australia

14. Bottega – Beijing, China

15. 50 Kalò London – London, England

16. The Pizza Bar on 38th - Tokyo, Japan

17. 180g Pizzeria Romana – Rome, Italy

18. Dry Milano – Milan, Italy

19. Cambia-Menti di Ciccio Vitiello - Caserta, Italy

20. Bæst - Copenhagen, Denmark

21. Sartoria Panatieri - Barcelona, Spain

22. I Masanielli di Sasà Martucci - Caserta, Italy

23. Pizzeria Peppe - Napoli sta' ca" - Tokyo, Japan

24. Le Grotticelle - Caggiano, Italy

25. Qvinto – Rome, Italy

26. Pepe in Grani - Caiazzo, Italy

27. Razza Pizza Artigianale - Jersey City, USA

28. 0' Munaciello - Miami, USA

29. Carlo Sammarco Pizzeria 2.0 - Frattamaggiore, Italy

30. Spacca Napoli Pizzeria - Chicago, USA

31. Song' E Napule - New York, USA

32. Via Toledo Enopizzeria - Vienna, Austria

33. 'O Scugnizzo - Arezzo, Italy

34. Pizza Zulù - Fürth, Germany

35. La Piola Pizza – Brussels, Belgium

36. La Leggenda Pizzeria - Miami, USA

37. Pizzana - Los Angeles, USA

38. Crosta – Milan, Italy

39. Kesté Fulton - New York, USA

40. Pupillo Pura Pizza - Frosinone, Italy

41. Apogeo - Pietrasanta, Italy

42. La Cascina dei Sapori - Rezzato, Italy

43. Peppina - Bangkok, Thailand

44. Patrick Ricci - Terra, Grani, Esplorazioni - San Mauro Torinese, Italy

45. Pizza Massilia - Bangkok, Thailand

46. Pizzeria Panetteria Bosco - Tempio Pausania, Italy

47. 400 Gradi - Lecce, Italy

48. Denis – Milan, Italy

49. Pizzeria Da Lioniello - Succivo, Italy

50. Ti Amo - Buenos Aires, Argentina