New Yorkers turn to humor in the face of fear.

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake that originated in New Jersey hit the New York area around 10:20am this morning.

Although the situation is still developing and not much information has been shared by authorities just yet, folks have taken to social media to react to the pretty scary natural event.

Stay safe, stay vigilant but, please, don't panic. In an effort to quell your anxiety, here is a roundup of some of the funniest reactions we've seen on the Internet so far:

I AM FINE — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) April 5, 2024

Train just stopped in the middle of a tunnel and sat for a second. Somebody said “There was an earthquake.” Nobody said anything for a second as the train kept sitting and a guy goes “Man, fuck this. I’m late for work.” — Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) April 5, 2024

New York’s hottest club is the online earthquake discourse — Maya Kaufman (@mayakauf) April 5, 2024

They should let us go home early — ben (@meatballmuligan) April 5, 2024

i love living in nyc bc the rest of the world is going to be hearing ab this earthquake all day lmao — ce n'est pas erica (@sourhoestarter) April 5, 2024

NYC, welcome to Earthquake twitter! Was it a little shimmy or a good shake? — 🩷 Rebekah Weatherspoon Book Updates! 🩷 (@RdotSpoon) April 5, 2024

Peacock just paid for there to be an earthquake in NYC to promote my new documentary special "Good One: A Show About Jokes" to send the message that it's "earth shattering." Hopefully it didn't disrupt anyone's day. — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) April 5, 2024

did we shake or were we shook? #earthquake pic.twitter.com/JkJPkTkN2h — Christopher Ryan (@Creezus_) April 5, 2024

as a 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit manhattan i couldn't help but wonder...was my relationship with big structurally sound enough to withstand the impact? pic.twitter.com/zRqs43m5ZH — layla (@laylology) April 5, 2024

about to "did you just feel that earthquake" my way back into her life — cold 🥑 (@coldhealing) April 5, 2024

pitchfork gave it a 3.2 though https://t.co/2FQACOSIXP — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 5, 2024

If I die from an earthquake in a midtown Duane Reade, I’m going to be pretty pissed. — Alex Edelman (@AlexEdelman) April 5, 2024

Yelling "I'M WALKING HERE" at a tectonic plate — Robby Slowik (@RobbySlowik) April 5, 2024

And remember that a 5 in NYC would be an 8 almost anywhere else in the country https://t.co/qnrw1LABSf — Tom Gara (@tomgara) April 5, 2024