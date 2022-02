New Yorkers took to social media to weigh in on the bizarre installation.

Earlier this week, German artist Niclas Castello placed an $11.7 million, 400-pound gold cube smack-dab in the middle of Central Park for one day only. The plot was Castello's own way of promoting the launch of his upcoming non-fungible token (whatever that means) but New Yorkers took the chance to turn the odd installation into a hilarious topic of conversation on social media.

Below, check out some of the funniest reactions to the now infamous Central Park gold cube:

If you ever feel like maybe you’re not good enough, just remember that there’s an artist out there who had access to $11.7 million in gold and the best he could come up with was a cube https://t.co/CUfbspk7dC — Willie Muse (@Williesillie2) February 3, 2022

me with a big square shaped tummy while in central park: i don't know what happened to the solid gold cube, officer! one second it was there *URRRP* and the other it was gone!! https://t.co/jnztTQJhLX — Wari FunniMan (@Zari_Wari) February 4, 2022

a heist movie about stealing the gold cube at central park during a blizzard that destroys the zoo freeing hungry predators — drip posting (@paradoomer) February 3, 2022

Me and my son carefully planning out how we’re gonna steal a 400 pound gold cube from Central Park pic.twitter.com/GTUF7KWqGu — dirty.dumpsterdave (@dirty_dumpster) February 4, 2022

