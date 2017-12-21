The best things to see at today’s Make Music Winter festival

The twice-yearly outdoor music festival Make Music New York descends on the city on December 21 for the winter solstice. Like its partner event, which takes over the longest day of the year, this edition of Make Music brings free tunes to various corners of the five boroughs. Looking for an "Appalachia-themed hootenanny" down Flatbush Avenue? Done. How about a kalimba parade through Madison Square Park? Say no more.

Of course, this Make Music—quite unlike the summer edition—takes place on a day with colder temperatures and considerably fewer sunlight hours. In line with that, a number of the events take place specifically around dusk: "The Gaits," for example, a soundwalk marches up the High Line right after sunset. JACK Quartet's afternoon master class, which serves as a warmup for its performance of Georg Friedrich Haas's "String Quartet No. 9" later that day, plunges Williamsburg venue National Sawdust into immersive darkness as a means of enveloping the audience in the work. For more details on the full schedule of events, visit makemusicny.org.

