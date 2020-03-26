The best to-go cocktails available right now at bars and restaurants in NYC

As you might’ve read from us, the State Liquor Authority has relaxed liquor laws to allow restaurants and bars to add cocktails to their offerings (provided they also offer food) if they've pivoted toward to-go and and delivery. To-go cocktails, wines, and beers are an exciting new prospect for New Yorkers: a small win in a time that’s immensely bleak for small businesses, particularly those in the hospitality industry. We’ve put together a list of the places selling to-go cocktails and wine that we’re most jazzed about. And, please remember, delivery workers are on the front-lines of this epidemic and do not have the same luxury of taking sick days or working from home. Tip kindly—as always—but especially in crisis.

Maison Premiere

Dante

Existing Conditions

Palmetto

Honey’s

Evil Twin Brewery/ Selma's Bar

Jupiter Disco

Hunky Dory

Rhodora Wine Bar

The Highwater

Vinatería

Earl’s Beer and Cheese

Dutch Kills

Dudley’s

King Tai

Queen’s Room

Barano

Daymoves/ Nightmoves