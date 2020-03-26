Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right The best to-go cocktails available right now at bars and restaurants in NYC
The best to-go cocktails available right now at bars and restaurants in NYC

By Emma Orlow Posted: Thursday March 26 2020, 2:23pm

As you might’ve read from us, the State Liquor Authority has relaxed liquor laws to allow restaurants and bars to add cocktails to their offerings (provided they also offer food) if they've pivoted toward to-go and and delivery. To-go cocktails, wines, and beers are an exciting new prospect for New Yorkers: a small win in a time that’s immensely bleak for small businesses, particularly those in the hospitality industry. We’ve put together a list of the places selling to-go cocktails and wine that we’re most jazzed about. And, please remember, delivery workers are on the front-lines of this epidemic and do not have the same luxury of taking sick days or working from home. Tip kindly—as always—but especially in crisis. 

 

Maison Premiere

Dante

Existing Conditions

We're happy to announce that we'll be selling bottled cocktails for in-person pickup as well as for delivery through @grubhub on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 3-7PM beginning tomorrow, Wednesday March 25th. All drinks from the current menu that don’t contain fresh juices will be available for at-home imbibing needs. All cocktails are $16 each. In typical Existing Conditions fashion, we are working hard to deliver the same standard of well-crafted cocktails to-go as guests would receive on a "normal" night at our bar. The cocktails are fridge stable for 2-3 days and we recommend freezing the bottles for one hour before serving. After we are back up and running again post-COVID-19, we'll be providing a credit at the bar for all customers who save and return the bottles to the bar for recycling. For questions about service, please contact info@exconditions.com.

Palmetto

Hey all! Beginning today we will be here from 3pm-7pm, playing records and selling three different bottled cocktails: 1. our namesake Palmetto, a rum Manhattan with walnut and allspice 2. Our Montreal, a rye old fashioned variation with fernet and maple and 3. A classic gin Negroni. $12 each, ready to pour over ice and enjoy at home! Payment is via Venmo (or cash) and all profits will be distributed to our staff. You can also donate! @palmetto-bushwick on Venmo. DM for deliveries! This is a two person operation so walking distance only. Thanks for your support. Be well! We can’t wait to see you all again soon! . . . #pandemicrelief #fundraiser #supportsmallbusiness #cocktails #bottledcocktails #togococktails #seeyousoon

Honey’s

Evil Twin Brewery/ Selma's Bar

Jupiter Disco

Hunky Dory

Rhodora Wine Bar

The Highwater

 

Vinatería

Earl’s Beer and Cheese

Delivery through @postmates and take - out !! 3-8pm today !

Dutch Kills

Dudley’s

 

King Tai

Queen’s Room 

Barano

Daymoves/ Nightmoves

Amor y Amargo/ Mother of Pearl/ Honeybee's/ Avant Garden/ Lady Bird/ Night Music

Abe's Pagoda

