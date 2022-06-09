Who can forget Big Bounce America, the biggest bounce house in the world that took over Brooklyn last summer? Well, the massive, traveling amusement park experience is coming back to New York in September.

From September 16 through 18 and then again from September 23 through 25, Big Bounce America will take over the Aviator Sports and Events Center on Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn—and there will be loads of fun to be had.

The shindig will encompass four major portions, leading with—duh—the Guinness-certified World's Largest Bounce House, which itself features 16,000 square feet of climbing towers, slides, ball pits and more.

Visitors will also get to explore an alien-themed maze dubbed AirSpace; a 900-foot-long, Ninja Warrior-like 50-part obstacle course called Giant that also features a huge slide; and Sports Slam, a competitive sports arena where you'll actually get to battle your friends in a slew of activities. You'll clearly want to go back a couple of times before the experience wraps up for the season.

You can already buy tickets for the various sessions right here and we suggest you do so quickly given the popularity of the attraction in years past.

"We need more fun in the world! After the times we've just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while," said Josh Kinnersley, chief operating officer at the Big Bounce America, in an official statement about the news. "We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they've never experienced. Complementing the biggest bounce house in the world, Sport Slam, The Giant, and AirSpace make The Big Bounce America an event not to miss... this is going to be one immersive bouncing festival for all ages!"

We absolutely cannot wait for this.