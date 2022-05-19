The biggest vertical strawberry farm in the world just opened an hour outside of NYC

New Yorkers were first introduced to the omakase berry back in 2018, when chefs at Michelin-starred restaurants around town (Atomix, Dominique Ansel Bakery and more) began incorporating the Japanese strawberry across their menus.

Photograph: Courtesy of Oishii

Fast forward a few years and Oishii, the company behind the acclaimed produce, just announced the opening of the largest and most technologically advanced vertical strawberry farm in the world.

At 74,000-square-feet, Oishii takes up residence inside a repurposed former Anheuser-Busch factory in Jersey City. The new system implemented at what is now the company's flagship uses 60% less energy and 40% less water than the first generation technology that was until now used to produce the strawberries.

Completely pesticide-free (they don't even have to be washed before you eat them!), sweet and creamy, the strawberries are produced using a pollination method that's conducted naturally with bees. The best part? They are ripe all year round.

Photograph: Courtesy of Oishii

Needless to say, the price of the produce matches the intensity of its production method. A tray of 11 medium berries or eight large ones will cost you $20. Six medium berries, on the other hand, will set you back $11 while a crate of three medium ones cost $6.

Photograph: Courtesy of Oishii

Unfortunately, the farm is not actually open to the public. That being said, there are two ways to get your hands on the delicious strawberries. You can either buy them on the company's official website right here or, starting this summer, find them at the new massive Whole Foods set to open in the NoMad neighborhood. In case you were wondering: yes, they are worth the splurge.

