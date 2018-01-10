The Brooklyn Museum is hosting a magical David Bowie dance party this spring

If you haven’t listened to anything except David Bowie albums since Monday (the late singer’s birthday), we don’t blame you. The late legend, who we like to believe is still dancing and rocking somewhere in outer space, would be 71 this year, and it’s an understatement to say he is sorely missed.

But his memory, iconic fashion statements and songs continue to live on, and the Starman is going to be celebrated in major way in New York this spring. The Brooklyn Museum plans to honor the rock star during a retrospective titled David Bowie Is, which is set to open on March 2.

The exhibition showcases exclusive Bowie moments in America, his latter day works and plenty of other must-see visuals for any die-hard Bowie fan. With it comes an exciting series of programs, including a Night of 1,000 Bowies—an electric rager in partnership with Bushwick’s House of Yes. (Dream team!)

There will be several DJs playing throughout the night, including live performances paying tribute to the many faces of Bowie, from Ziggy Stardust and Major Tom to the Goblin King. The party is on Friday, May 18 from 8 to 11pm at the Martha A. and Robert S. Rubin Pavilion. Tickets are $10, but they're not for sale yet. (We’ll alert you once they’re released!)

Costumes aren’t necessary, but c’mon, no true Bowie fan would show up without wearing his or her best lighting bolt makeup. So in the words of the rock legend, “Let’s Dance!”

