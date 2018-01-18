  • News
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The Brooklyn Public Library is hosting a wild overnight philosophy party

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Clayton Guse Posted: Thursday January 18 2018, 3:31pm

The Brooklyn Public Library is hosting a wild overnight philosophy party
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/kyle rw

When you think of an all-night party in Brooklyn, a bunch of philosophy nerds digging into Nietzsche’s On the Genealogy of Morality is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. But that’s exactly what’s going down at the Brooklyn Public Library’s central branch later this month.

At 7pm on Saturday, January 27, the library will kick off a 12-hour marathon dubbed A Night of Philosophy and Ideas. The event, which is completely free and open to the public, will include musical performances, talks from academics on a variety of philosophical disciplines and a keynote lecture from George Yancy, a professor at Emory University and editor of the Philosophy of Race book series. 

Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the night, though you might want to pack some trail mix to keep you going through the dozens of lectures. The night caps off at 6:30am with a presentation by Vincent Colapietro titled “The Witness of Poetry and the Poetics of Attention,” which is fitting considering that even the most ardent philosophy nerd’s attention span will be completely shot by the end of this gauntlet. 

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Clayton Guse 426 Posts

Clayton is a digital editor for Time Out New York. He has an overwhelming love for south-facing windows and bicycles. Follow him on Twitter @ClaytonGuse.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest