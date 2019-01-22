News / City Life

The Bryant Park fountain froze, so it's officially winter

By Will Gleason Posted: Tuesday January 22 2019, 1:02pm

 

This time last week, everyone in New York was laughing and going on pleasant walks with their friends and frolicking outside in 40 degree weather. It was so beautiful. Then, a certain super blood wolf moon lunar eclipse happened and we crossed over into a frigid upside down world where everyone’s frozen breath makes them looks like smokers and delivery men are severely under tipped. 

The sole upside of our sharp descent into actual winter over the last two days, however, has been the one thing that makes winter in New York seem less “Working Girl but set in Siberia” and more “whimsical urban Narnia:” The annual freezing of the Bryant Park fountain.

A fountain with a true can-do attitude, the Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain in Bryant Park is outfitted with a heating system that keeps it running even in the most frigid weather. As a result, when things get really cold, like they have the last few days, the fountain quickly becomes surrounded by a ring of dramatic icicles. What a stunt queen.

Check out some images below of the park’s fabulous frozen fountain.

I guess you could say it was a bit cold here today.

Staff writer
By Will Gleason 1401 Posts

Will Gleason is the Deputy Features Editor at Time Out New York. Follow him on Twitter at @willsgleason.

