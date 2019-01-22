The Bryant Park fountain froze, so it's officially winter

This time last week, everyone in New York was laughing and going on pleasant walks with their friends and frolicking outside in 40 degree weather. It was so beautiful. Then, a certain super blood wolf moon lunar eclipse happened and we crossed over into a frigid upside down world where everyone’s frozen breath makes them looks like smokers and delivery men are severely under tipped.

The sole upside of our sharp descent into actual winter over the last two days, however, has been the one thing that makes winter in New York seem less “Working Girl but set in Siberia” and more “whimsical urban Narnia:” The annual freezing of the Bryant Park fountain.

A fountain with a true can-do attitude, the Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain in Bryant Park is outfitted with a heating system that keeps it running even in the most frigid weather. As a result, when things get really cold, like they have the last few days, the fountain quickly becomes surrounded by a ring of dramatic icicles. What a stunt queen.

Check out some images below of the park’s fabulous frozen fountain.

Whenever the temperature dips this low, the Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain in Bryant Park becomes an icy photo op. It has a heating system that keeps it flowing in frigid weather, leading to a dramatic cascade of icicles. 📷: @nyclovesnyc via IG pic.twitter.com/o5rqSj8qAr — NYCgo: the Official Guide to NYC (@nycgo) January 22, 2019

A fountain in New York City's Bryant Park froze due to temperatures that reached only 4 degrees and subzero windchill, which dipped to -17 degrees on Monday morning. More cold weather is expected in the East coast by the weekend. https://t.co/uSf1hgDqSQ pic.twitter.com/H7h3SVsgMr — ABC News (@ABC) January 21, 2019