The cast of Riverdance is stepping out in NYC, and we've got exclusive photos

It seems like only yesterday that the Irish step-dancing phenomenon Riverdance roared into New York City for the first time, stomping up a storm at Radio City Music Hall. In fact, that was back in 1996, and we're just old people who are losing track of time. But Riverdance has never stopped running around the world: It won an upset Grammy for Best Musical Show Recording in 1997 (beating out Rent!), and its Broadway incarnation, which opened in 2000, lasted more than a year at the Gershwin Theatre.

Now the show, which began as a seven-minute act in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and in March 2020, Riverdance is hoping to tap into the old magic in a week-long run at Radio City for the show's first engagement at the megavenue in a decade. Composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his score for the occasion, and original producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have updated the production's design. Riverdance will be at Radio City Music Hall from March 10 through March 15, 2020. Tickets go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster at 10am on Friday, October 11.

To mark the return of Riverdance to New York City, the cast of the show was in town earlier this week. They made the most of their trip with visits, in costume, to several iconic New York tourist destinations—including 30 Rock, Central Park and Grand Central Terminal—and are giving Time Out an exclusive first look at their adventures. You may be reminded of the great 42nd Street opening number from the 2001 Tony Awards. (Or maybe you won't. Again: We're old!) Please enjoy this early taste of the show's silver-anniversary festivities.

