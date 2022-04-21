The Climate Clock in Union Square will display climate crisis solutions this weekend

In honor of Earth Day week, the iconic Climate Clock in Union Square will swap out its standard numerical timelines for a new feed that will display messages of solidarity with survivors of recent climate catastrophes and hopeful solutions to the urgent climate crisis that the world is dealing with.

Today through Saturday, passerby will notice the following words on the huge 80-foot-wide digital clock that has become a permanent fixture looking over downtown Manhattan:

100% RENEWABLE ENERGY REDUCE REUSE RECYCLE PLANT-RICH DIET CLIMATE REPARATIONS RECOGNIZE INDIGENOUS LANDS

Other call to actions will also be broadcasted, including "Just transition," "Science not silence," "Support frontline leadership," "No NBK pipeline" (referring to the battle for fossil fuel expansion in North Brooklyn) and "Stand for climate justice." A reference to the recent groundbreaking climate legislation being considered by New York State will also appear on the clock—"Climate can't wait."

As a reminder, the Climate Clock does shed a light on similar causes throughout its "usual" display as well. First launched during climate week in September of 2020, the clock usually exhibits a single deadline (the amount of time remaining to prevent 1.5°C global warming) and three "lifelines—"the percentage of the world's energy generated by renewable sources, the amount of land protected by indigenous people and the funds committed to the Green Climate Fund.

Recently, a version of the instantly recognizable Climate Clock traveled to Los Angeles and made an appearance at the Academy Awards. The trip sought to raise awareness for climate emergency and encourage Hollywood and the world to do something about the issues.

In addition to the revamped messages on display, New Yorkers will get to revel in a series of programs and events throughout the week meant to shed even more light on the important cause. From a March for Science Protest to a panel discussion regarding the topics, there will be plenty of opportunities for folks to learn about and participate in the important cause.

