The cozy winter igloos at City Winery are back for the season

Among the plenty of heated huts, chalets and greenhouses that pop up across town as the weather turns frigid, we must admit that City Winery's igloos are some of our favorites—and they're officially back for the season!

Photograph: Courtesy of City Winery

Folks can now schedule their visits at both City Winery's Wine Garden in Rockefeller Plaza and at City Vineyard at Pier 26 in Hudson River Park. As a reminder, each igloo can be reserved for up to eight guests at once.

Expect each dome to be completely sanitized with an electromagnetic fogger and left empty for at least 15 minutes between parties.

As for the menu on offer, which you can find right here, start off with a cheese platter or some hummus and move on to a Greek couscous salad with carrots, onions, celery, bell peppers, feta and cilantro. If you're craving a more protein-heavy meal, opt for the steak salad with baby spinach, dried cranberries, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and Champagne vinaigrette or the smoked chicken salad with dried apricots, Granny Smith apples, celery and chips.

Photograph: Courtesy of City Winery

Don't forget that you're at the City Winery, though, so do make sure to indulge in some of the wines on tap or the beers on offer, including a Montauk Brewing Wave Chased IPA and the Wolffer Estate No. 139 Dry Rosé Cider.

To reserve your very own igloo at Rockefeller Plaza, where you'll also be able to gaze at the iconic Christmas Tree, follow this link. If you're partial to the Pier 26 location, click here.

Although winter hasn't officially commenced just yet, we feel it in the air. Happy change of seasons, folks!