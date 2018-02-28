The date has been announced for the 2018 Coney Island Mermaid Parade

Fish out that extra roll of duct tape and those soggy Party City streamers from the back of your closet, because the Mermaid Parade is coming back.

The 36th annual parade will once again be taking over Coney Island for a day of fishy frivolity and risqué DIY outfits on Saturday, June 16. Registration for the parade (yes, even slightly buzzed mythical creatures need to register) is now open on the official Coney Island website.

This year’s route will start at West 21st Street and Surf Avenue, roll east to West 10th Street and then turn south to head towards the Boardwalk. The parade will disband at Steeplechase Plaza whereupon participants will disband and scatter across the beach towards the nearest half-hidden beer coolers.

Thinking about participating for the first time? Check out our photos from past year’s events to see what you can expect.

