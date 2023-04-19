No Met Gala invitation this year? Same. But you can still party your way into the month of May with a new event poking fun at all that is ostentatious about the uptown gala scene.

The first-ever annual Debt Gala aims to “swap pretense for purpose” with a ball battling healthcare inequality and raising money for RIP Medical Debt, a national nonprofit that strengthens communities by abolishing burdensome medical debt. It’s an inclusive alternative to the Met Gala and tickets are available to all who want to attend this epic party at The Bell House in Gowanus.

Like its muse event, the Debt Gala will kick off with a red carpet, followed by a variety show and then a dance party. The red carpet, which kicks off at 4:30pm, will feature fashion made from sustainable, upcycled, or reused materials. Of course, there’s a theme: “Garbage x Glamour.” All sustainable performances of high fashion are welcome (including ball gowns made of trash, sartorial statements made from recycled textiles and an old prom dress). “Be creative. Have fun. Get dirty,” read the invite instructions.

The red carpet will be followed by a variety show hosted by Zack and Drew featuring performances by comedians Phoebe Robinson (HBO’s Two Dope Queens), Julio Diaz (Netflix is a Joke), Kerry Coddett (Showtime’s Flatbush Misdemeanors), and others. There will also be a drag performance by The Dragon Sisters, magic by Rachel Wax, and music by Charlie O’Connor (Club Cumming), Jelani Remy (The Lion King), and the L Train Brass Band will play. Dancing kicks off around 8pm.

Tickets start at $25 via Eventbrite, with higher-tier packages available. Doors open at 5pm on Sunday, April 30 and the event will run until 10pm. Food and drink are available for purchase. The Bell House is a mixed seating and standing venue, with seats available on a first-come, first-served basis. All proceeds will be donated to RIP Medical Debt.