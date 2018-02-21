The Empire State Building goes dark tonight for victims at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Tonight, the Empire State Building will remain dark to honor the victims and those affected by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The tragedy occurred on February 14, leaving 17 people dead and at least 14 injured after a former student brought an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle into the school. Once again, the Empire State Building will display a glowing orange halo to bring attention to gun violence awareness—it did the same thing after the mass shooting in Las Vegas last October.

The lights serve as a reminder to take action in your community, whether it’s volunteering at NYC charities, contacting your government representatives about important issues or marching in protest.

Tomorrow, the skyscraper will return to its standard white lights, and the next colors will be green and blue on February 27 to recognize National Eating Disorders Awareness Week.

