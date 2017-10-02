The Empire State Building will go dark tonight to honor Las Vegas victims

A post shared by Humberto J. Colmenares 🇺🇸🇵🇭🇪🇸 (@don_humberto_colmenares) on Sep 13, 2017 at 5:37am PDT

In what has unfortunately become a frequent routine, the Empire State Building is going dark tonight to honor victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. (It went dark just last month for victims of Hurricane Irma and for the attacks earlier this year in Barcelona and Manchester.)

When the sun sets at 6:30pm tonight, the tower’s spire will remain dark in honor of those affected by last night’s attack, save for a rotating ring of orange light. The halo serves as a way to bring attention to gun violence awareness.

In addition, NYPD officers have been deployed throughout the city today as an extra precaution, but there is no threat to NYC. If you want to donate or assist the victims, here’s everything you need to know.