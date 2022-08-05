New York
Timeout

Empire State Building blue and orange
Photograph: courtesy of the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building is becoming a virtual scoreboard for the New York Mets’ game tonight

It’ll track the game action in real-time and light up every time they score.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Tonight, New Yorkers will be able to keep up with the New York Mets’ home game score simply by looking up at the Empire State Building.

Starting at 7:10pm, when the first pitch is thrown at the Atlanta Braves vs. the New York Mets game, the Empire State Building will act as a virtual scoreboard, tracking game action in real-time.

RECOMMENDED: This NYC landmark is officially the number one attraction in all of the U.S.

For five minutes after each Mets’ run is scored, the building’s tower lights will sparkle blue and orange and then return to classic white. If the Mets win, the Empire State Building will shine its lights in blue and orange for the remainder of the evening!

The Empire State Building’s TikTok “Besties” to throw out the ceremonial pitch and will give away four tickets to the Empire State Building Observatory Experience.

Talk about team spirit!

