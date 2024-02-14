New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Empire State Building lights in pink
Photograph: Shutterstock

The Empire State Building will simulate a beating heart tonight

Whatever your plans are, don’t forget to look up.

Ian Kumamoto
Written by
Ian Kumamoto
Advertising

Valentine’s Day is finally here, but in case you forgot, the Empire State Building will be more than happy to remind you. The emblematic Manhattan building is lighting up to simulate a beating heart tonight, and whether or not you have a Valentine’s date, it’s going to be a beautiful sight to behold.

The building is going to light up in pink and occasionally flash, alternating between darker and lighter shades of pink to give the illusion of a living, pulsating heart. 

RECOMMENDED: The most romantic bars in NYC

The Empire State Building has been lit up to mimic a beating heart in the past, like the time it honored President Biden’s COVID-19 Memorial, and it’s definitely one of the most attention-grabbing features of the building. 

We know that Valentine’s Day can feel complicated if you’re single, but luckily there’s a lot of other single New Yorkers and so much to do in the city to avoid spending the day alone, if that’s not your thing. You can go dance at Time Out Market in Downtown Brooklyn, or sign up for a love-finding game show

Whatever you end up doing today, though, don’t forget to look up and take a minute to appreciate our city’s most beloved building.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.