The Empire State Building will simulate a beating heart tonight

Whatever your plans are, don’t forget to look up.

Valentine’s Day is finally here, but in case you forgot, the Empire State Building will be more than happy to remind you. The emblematic Manhattan building is lighting up to simulate a beating heart tonight, and whether or not you have a Valentine’s date, it’s going to be a beautiful sight to behold.

The building is going to light up in pink and occasionally flash, alternating between darker and lighter shades of pink to give the illusion of a living, pulsating heart.

The Empire State Building has been lit up to mimic a beating heart in the past, like the time it honored President Biden’s COVID-19 Memorial, and it’s definitely one of the most attention-grabbing features of the building.

We know that Valentine’s Day can feel complicated if you’re single, but luckily there’s a lot of other single New Yorkers and so much to do in the city to avoid spending the day alone, if that’s not your thing. You can go dance at Time Out Market in Downtown Brooklyn, or sign up for a love-finding game show.

Whatever you end up doing today, though, don’t forget to look up and take a minute to appreciate our city’s most beloved building.