empire state building skyline
Photograph: Shutterstock

The Empire State Building is putting on a musical light show for the holidays

The landmark is putting on its own holiday performance.

By
Collier Sutter
The Empire State Building is planning to celebrate the holiday season with technicolor lights and the seasonal sounds.

While the world famous tower lights atop the Empire State Building routinely display combinations of colors to mark various occasions and holidays throughout the year, this December, the Empire State Realty Trust and iHeartMedia have teamed up to give it a little extra yuletide pizzaz. 

Every night leading up to Christmas day—Saturday, Dec 19 to Friday, Dec 25—New Yorkers can tune in for a special song and light display to get into the festive spirit.   

This light show, designed by lighting artist Marc Brickman, will be synced with Carrie Underwood’s new song “Hallelujah” with John Legend, from her first-ever Christmas album My Gift.

The tunes will be broadcasted on iHeartRadio’s Z100 and LiteFM at 8pm.

If you can’t see the light-show from your apartment window, don't sweat it. You can catch the range of technicolor hues synched to "Hallelujah" live via Earthcam on their website. 

      Latest news

