The Empire State Building is putting on a musical light show for the holidays

The landmark is putting on its own holiday performance.

The Empire State Building is planning to celebrate the holiday season with technicolor lights and the seasonal sounds.

While the world famous tower lights atop the Empire State Building routinely display combinations of colors to mark various occasions and holidays throughout the year, this December, the Empire State Realty Trust and iHeartMedia have teamed up to give it a little extra yuletide pizzaz.

Every night leading up to Christmas day—Saturday, Dec 19 to Friday, Dec 25—New Yorkers can tune in for a special song and light display to get into the festive spirit.

This light show, designed by lighting artist Marc Brickman, will be synced with Carrie Underwood’s new song “Hallelujah” with John Legend, from her first-ever Christmas album My Gift.

The tunes will be broadcasted on iHeartRadio’s Z100 and LiteFM at 8pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Empire State Building (@empirestatebldg)

If you can’t see the light-show from your apartment window, don't sweat it. You can catch the range of technicolor hues synched to "Hallelujah" live via Earthcam on their website.

Most popular on Time Out

- Will NYC schools be forced to close?

- The Metropolitan Opera streams free modern operas every night this week

- This map shows positive Covid cases by NYC zip code

- The coolest drive-thru Christmas events near NYC

- There’s a new hidden tea salon that just opened in NYC

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.